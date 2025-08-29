Dataplugs is a leading dedicated server and web hosting provider serving businesses globally from Hong Kong, Japan and the United States. Our global BGP network is backed by multiple Tier‑1 ISPs and engineered for resilience, redundancy, and low latency. We deliver enterprise‑grade hardware, top‑tier data centers, and 24/7 professional support to power secure and reliable infrastructures. Additional Information: Los Angeles Dedicated Servers West Coast Performance and Global Reach Located in a highly connected Los Angeles data center near One Wilshire, Dataplugs' LA Dedicated Servers deliver low‑latency access across North America, South America, and trans‑Pacific routes. The platform combines a 99.9% network uptime guarantee with BGP‑optimized connectivity, enterprise‑class hardware, NVMe storage, and round‑the‑clock onsite support for stable, high‑performance operations. Flexible China‑Optimized Routing and Security Add‑ons Dataplugs' LA platform supports multiple routing profiles, including Direct China and CN2 Direct China options to align with traffic patterns. Customers can enhance protection and operability with add‑ons such as Anti‑DDoS, WAF, Acronis Backup, bandwidth upgrades, and managed services. Explore Los Angeles Dedicated Servers: https://www.dataplugs.com/en/product/los-angeles-dedicated-server/

