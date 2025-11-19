Cyberport formed partnership by exchanging a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telkom University (Tel-U) on 17 November 2025, Indonesia’s leading private technology university, and its innovation hub, Bandung Techno Park, to deepen collaboration between Hong Kong and Indonesia in innovation and technology. Dennis Tedja, Cyberport Ambassador for Indonesia (second from left), and Professor Dr Suyanto, S.T., M.Sc Rector of Telkom University (third from right), exchanged the MoU in Indonesia.

Encourage tech industry growth by guiding Indonesian tech companies to leverage Cyberport as a springboard to Hong Kong's thriving sectors such as AI, FinTech, blockchain and smart city solution, and other emerging technologies.

Introduce proof-of-concept and pilot implementation opportunities in Indonesia for Cyberport start-ups, facilitating their expansion into Indonesian & ASEAN markets.

Connect Cyberport companies to access Tel-U's partnership networks for business integration and investment opportunities for Cyberport start-ups.

Provide assistance, investments and resources for high-calibre Indonesian companies to take foot in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland markets by landing in Cyberport and leveraging Cyberport partnership networks and industry initiatives.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2025 - Cyberport formed partnership by exchanging a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) withon 17 November 2025, Indonesia's leading private technology university, and its innovation hub, Bandung Techno Park, to deepen collaboration between Hong Kong and Indonesia in innovation and technology.The partnership focuses on technology transfer, mentorship for start-ups and access to global markets, with a particular emphasis on two-way expansion between Hong Kong and Indonesia. It helps accelerate technology innovations from Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland into emerging ASEAN markets under the Belt and Road Initiative, while attracting high-calibre start-ups and entrepreneurs from Indonesia into Cyberport.The collaboration will prioritise projects in AI, Web3.0, smart city solutions, e-farming and digital creative industries. Tel-U and Bandung Techno Park will serve as a gateway and soft landing partner for Cyberport companies and innovators entering Indonesia, while Cyberport will provide a platform for Indonesian start-ups to connect with investors, partners from the Chinese Mainland and international markets., said, "The MOU opens new gateways for both ecosystems to collaborate from artificial intelligence, Web3, smart city development, to other high-potential fields, generating opportunities for start-ups and innovators.", stated, "As Cyberport actively serves as a 'super-connector' and 'super value-adder' connecting Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and the world, this partnership with Telkom University exemplifies our international two-way platform to advance innovation and entrepreneurship across borders by linking Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland start-ups with high-potential markets in ASEAN along the Belt and Road Initiative and facilitating ASEAN companies to tap the high-growth markets on the Mainland. By synergising our ecosystems, we are creating a broader international stage for Hong Kong and Indonesian start-ups, helping them capture high-growth opportunities in ASEAN, while pooling technology, global talent, investments and innovation resources in Hong Kong, and thus reinforcing our city's position as an international I&T hub."The initiative is designed to support Indonesia's Asta Cita 2045 vision, especially in digital talent and innovation-driven growth, while aligning with Hong Kong's role as a "super-connector" for the Belt and Road and ASEAN region., said, "We hope this partnership strengthen our global innovation networks and accelerate Indonesia's path toward becoming a more digital, innovative, and competitive nation.", said, "Through this collaboration, we hope to accelerate innovation connectivity between Indonesia and Hong Kong and pave the way for our mentored start-ups to make a significant impact in the global market."The MoU establishes a framework for joint activities that will support tech companies from both ecosystems. Key initiatives include:Dennis Tedja, Cyberport Ambassador for Indonesia, and Professor Dr Suyanto, S.T., M.Sc Rector of Telkom University, exchanged the MoU in Indonesia.Cyberport actively serves as a "super-connector" and "super value-adder", enabling over 330 Cyberport-incubated companies to expand into more than 35 overseas markets, while one-third of on-site company founders originate from 27 countries and regions. Among the high-growth markets along the Belt and Road, more than 80 Cyberport companies have expanded to ASEAN including Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia, while over 30 start-ups have expanded to the Middle East markets.Meanwhile, Cyberport has continued to expand global alliances to facilitate cross-regional growth of tech ecosystems and expansion of Hong Kong tech innovation on a global stage. Cyberport has forged strategic partnerships with UAE's accelerator Hub71, Saudi Arabia's national technology park KACST, Dubai Future Foundation, Thailand's Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) and InnoSpace, Korea's largest start-up accelerator d.camp, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Draper Dragon from the US Silicon Valley. This growing global network positions Cyberport as an international two-way platform for Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland tech companies to access high-growth Belt and Road markets and for overseas companies to access the Chinese Mainland. Cyberport will continue to build an international and diverse ecosystem, bringing together innovative talent, technology, investments and resources, and actively attracting more talent from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and overseas.

About Hong Kong Cyberport

Wholly owned by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, Cyberport is Hong Kong's digital tech hub and AI accelerator, with a vision to empower industry digitalisation and intelligent transformation, to promote digital economy and AI development, and to foster Hong Kong to be an international AI, innovation and technology (I&T) hub. Cyberport gathers over 2,300 companies, including 13 listed companies and 10 unicorns. One-third of onsite companies' founders come from 27 countries and regions, while Cyberport companies have expanded to over 35 global markets.



Cyberport, with Hong Kong's largest AI Supercomputing Centre and AI Lab as the engine, has been building the AI ecosystem with industry-leading AI companies and over 500 AI and data science start-ups. Through development of tech clusters, namely AI, data science, blockchain and cybersecurity, Cyberport empowers industries across smart city and government, banking and finance, digital entertainment, culture and tourism, healthcare, education and training, property management, construction, transportation and logistics, green environment and more, while hosting Hong Kong's largest FinTech community. Commissioned by the HKSAR Government, Cyberport has implemented proof-of-concept and sandbox schemes, subsidisation for digital tech adoption, industry tech training and start-up incubation, to drive technology R&D, translation and commercialisation, thus propelling digital transformation and intelligent upgrade across industry and society.



Also as "State-level Scientific and Technological Enterprise Incubator" and Hong Kong's key incubator, Cyberport supports entrepreneurs with funding and office space, extensive networks of enterprises, investors, technology corporations and professional services for business growth and expansion to Chinese Mainland and overseas markets, all-round facilitation for landing in Hong Kong, talent attraction and cultivation, ready as a launchpad to take start-ups in any stages of development to the next level.



For more information, please visit https://www.cyberport.hk/en.

About Telkom University

Telkom University is the best private university in Indonesia, committed to the development of education, research, and innovation in the fields of technology, business, and digital creativity. With the vision of becoming a National Excellence in Entrepreneurial University based on SAFE AI (Secure/Sustainable, Accurate, Fair, and Explainable Artificial Intelligence) by 2028, contributing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Telkom University continues to enhance global competitiveness through international collaboration, strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem, and accelerating digital transformation.



Bandung Techno Park (BTP) is a center for innovation, business incubation, and technology development located within the Telkom University area in Bandung. BTP serves as a bridge between universities, industries, and the government to foster the creation of start-ups, applied research, and market-ready technology products. Its facilities include coworking spaces, incubation programs, and business mentoring to support Indonesia's innovation ecosystem.



For more information, please visit https://telkomuniversity.ac.id/.

