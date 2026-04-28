Wholly owned by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, Cyberport is Hong Kong's digital tech hub and AI accelerator, with a vision to empower industry digitalisation and intelligent transformation, to promote digital economy and AI development, and to foster Hong Kong to be an international AI, innovation and technology (I&T) hub. Cyberport gathers over 2,300 companies, including 17 listed companies and 9 unicorns. One-third of onsite companies' founders come from 27 countries and regions, while Cyberport companies have expanded to over 35 global markets. Cyberport, with Hong Kong's largest AI Supercomputing Centre and AI Lab as the engine, has been building the AI ecosystem with industry-leading AI companies and over 500 AI and data science start-ups. Through development of tech clusters, namely AI, data science, blockchain and cybersecurity, Cyberport empowers industries across smart city and government, banking and finance, digital entertainment, culture and tourism, healthcare, education and training, property management, construction, transportation and logistics, green environment and more, while hosting Hong Kong's largest FinTech community. Commissioned by the HKSAR Government, Cyberport has implemented proof-of-concept and sandbox schemes, subsidisation for digital tech adoption, industry tech training and start-up incubation, to drive technology R&D, translation and commercialisation, thus propelling digital transformation and intelligent upgrade across industry and society. Also as "State-level Scientific and Technological Enterprise Incubator" and Hong Kong's key incubator, Cyberport supports entrepreneurs with funding and office space, extensive networks of enterprises, investors, technology corporations and professional services for business growth and expansion to Chinese Mainland and overseas markets, all-round facilitation for landing in Hong Kong, talent attraction and cultivation, ready as a launchpad to take start-ups in any stages of development to the next level. For more information, please visit https://www.cyberport.hk/en

Professor Dr. Sukit Limpijumnong, President of NSTDA, said, “The collaboration is designed to establish practical mechanisms to support start-ups in expanding internationally, including market entry, industry partnerships, and pilot or proof-of-concept deployments. TSP and Cyberport have been working closely in recent years to support start-up growth, with a notable milestone being the success of Nano Coating Tech, a Thai deep tech start-up that was successfully admitted into Cyberport Incubation Programme.”

Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport, said, “NSTDA and Thailand Science Park on our side will add strength to Cyberport’s ever-growing ASEAN alliances, paving the way to Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland companies to take a stronghold in ASEAN markets. We look forward to supporting high-potential companies from Thailand to capitalise on the vast markets in the Greater Bay Area and the wider Chinese Mainland, and global markets. Together we will continue to serve as a gateway to empower Asian innovators and attract worldwide entrepreneurs.”

Cyberport today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) acting through Thailand Science Park (TSP), Group photo with Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport (centre-left); Dr Sukit Limpijumnong, President of NSTDA (centre-right); Ir Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport (fourth from left); Dr Chularat Tanprasert, Executive Vice President of NSTDA and Director of Thailand Science Park (fourth from right); Parson Lam, Director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bangkok (third from left); Leung Kwan Ho, Associate Director, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (second from right); and Mr Joseph Koc, Ambassador of Thailand (third from right).

Cyberport today (28 April 2026) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) acting through Thailand Science Park (TSP), to establish a strategic partnership that strengthens innovation and technology (I&T) collaboration between Hong Kong and Thailand. Witnessed by Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport and Dr Chularat Tanprasert, Executive Vice President of NSTDA and Director of Thailand Science Park, the MoU was signed by Ir Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport and Professor Dr Sukit Limpijumnong, President of NSTDA.

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