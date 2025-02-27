Crescendo Lab is an AI-powered MarTech and SalesTech platform that specializes in conversational commerce. We help brands craft seamless, data-driven engagement strategies across messaging channels. Our vision is to become Asia's leading cloud-based business communication service, enabling businesses to harness AI-driven Marketing Automation, data integration, and smart communication technologies for more efficient growth, enhanced user experiences, and stronger customer engagement. Operating in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and other markets, Crescendo Lab delivers significant value to clients in e-commerce, retail, finance, and professional services. With strong recognition from international investors and partners, we're ready to elevate your customer engagement. Contact us today to learn more. https://www.cresclab.com/en

Crescendo Lab harnesses AI-driven solutions in the MarTech and SalesTech domains to deliver unified messaging and robust user engagement across platforms such as LINE, Messenger, Instagram, and SMS. Now extending its global footprint to WhatsApp, the company benefits from data—such as Statista's finding that over 80% of Singapore's population uses WhatsApp with open rates between 95% and 98%—that underscores the superiority of this channel over conventional marketing methods.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.