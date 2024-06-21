(From left to right) Clive Chow, Chief Operating Officer, The Club ; Dhruv Johri, Head of Commercial – Hong Kong, MoneyHero Group; Shravan Thakur, Chief Commercial Officer, MoneyHero Group; Monita Leung, CEO, Digital Ventures, HKT; Rohith Murthy, Chief Executive Officer, MoneyHero Group, PingKee Wong, Partnerships Lead, Creatory; Susanna Lee, Member of the Board of MoneyHero Group; Vivian Chan, Partnerships Lead, Creatory; Terri Yang, Chief Growth Officer, Digital Ventures, HKT; Pinky Liu, Head of Growth Marketing, MoneyHero; Anthony Lam VP Business Development and Partnerships, The Club, announce the collaboration to boost Hong Kong’s creator economy.

[1] MoneyHero Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results https://investors.moneyherogroup.com/news-releases/news-release-details/moneyhero-group-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2023



[2] Stripe. The creator economy goes global. September 2023. https://stripe.com/blog/creator-economy-2023



[3] Statista. Hong Kong: influencers impact on purchasing 2023. https://www.statista.com/statistics/1201835/hong-kong-influencers-impact-on-purchasing/

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 June 2024 - Creatory , a multi-channel B2B2C influencer platform and a subsidiary of MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ), today announced its collaboration with The Club , HKT's customer loyalty programme, to boost Hong Kong's creator economy.Building upon MoneyHero Group's long-standing relationship with The Club, this collaboration marks a significant milestone for Creatory as it expands its presence in Hong Kong. The collaboration with The Club will enable Creatory to offer influencer marketing solutions outside of personal finance and expand into new areas of travel, wellness, experience, loyalty and lifestyle sectors. At the same time, The Club can leverage Creatory's extensive network of content creators to promote, among others, its brands and products.Launched in 2019 as a dedicated affiliate marketing platform empowering personal finance content creators to monetize their influence, Creatory has grown to become one of MoneyHero Group's flagship brands, generating revenue of US$13.7 million for the full year of 2023 and contributing 17 percent of Group revenue"We are excited to deepen our collaboration with The Club following its strategic partnership with MoneyHero . This collaboration extends Creatory's influencer marketing services to the wider Hong Kong community and unlocks new opportunities for our creators to monetize their influence. Over the past few years, Creatory has established itself as a trusted brand through strong partnerships with top-tier financial institutions. This strategic move allows us to bridge content creators with a wider array of brands, fostering collaboration and growth across new domains. We are excited to lead the way in shaping the future of influencer marketing and empowering creators to thrive," said"At The Club, we partner with our merchants by providing captivating experiences to connect our Club Members. We are thrilled to join forces with Creatory and co-create impactful engagements through relevant target audiences with Creatory's social media expertise and our extensive network of lifestyle offerings. Through this collaboration, we aim to resonate better with our Club Members." saidHong Kong has a highly internet-savvy population, and brands are leveraging the power of influencer marketing for growth. Research[2] found that content creators in Hong Kong saw the second fastest-growing monthly recurring revenue globally. Over 57 percent[3] of Hong Kong consumers have purchased products endorsed by content creators, illustrating the vibrant creator economy in Hong Kong. Creatory's collaboration with The Club uniquely positions Creatory to reach new customer segments and drive business growth.Hashtag: #MoneyHeroGroup

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Group (NASDAQ: MNY), formerly known as Hyphen Group or CompareAsia Group, is a market leader in the online personal finance and digital insurance aggregation and comparison sector in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Malaysia with respective brands for each local market. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, CompareHero, Moneymax, and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. MoneyHero currently manages 279 commercial partner relationships and services 8.7 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023. The Company's backers include Peter Thiel—co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund—and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC's digital economy, please visit www.MoneyHeroGroup.com.



About Creatory

Creatory, a subsidiary of MoneyHero Group (NASDAQ: MNY), is a B2B2C platform that connects content creators with financial institutions and enables them to monetize their influence. It offers a solution to content creators in Asia to connect to income earning opportunities and partner with the brands and products that best align with their values and personal brand. To learn more about Creatory, please visit https://creatory.biz/



