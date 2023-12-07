Be it for business or leisure, Amari Johor Bahru is nestled in the heart of the thriving city of Johor Bahru. This oasis of comfort and service, with fresh and modern facilities, is encompassed by the iconic heritage trail, popular shopping centres, commercial buildings, traditional bakeries, museums, old kopi shops and trendy cafes. The hotel is a couple of steps from Komtar JBCC, City Square and the Persada Johor International Convention Centre. Offering easy access, it is a 30-minute drive from Senai International Airport, 80-minute drive from Singapore’s Changi International Airport, and a five-minute walk from JB Sentral Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex and the upcoming Rapid Transit System (RTS), which will link Johor Bahru and Singapore. The hotel interiors are by Warren Foster-Brown of Singapore based award-winning firm FBEYE International, and incorporates contemporary Malaysian and Thai touches.

