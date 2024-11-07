MUSCAT: Credit Oman shed light on the rising global demand for Omani products at the First Omani Credit and Debt Collection Conference and Charity Auction, held at the Movenpick Hotel in Muscat on Tuesday, under the auspices of HH Sayyid Mohammed bin Salim al Said.

Over the past year, Omani products have witnessed a notable rise in global demand, driven by several initiatives, including the ‘Made in Oman’ campaign launched by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion. These efforts have been instrumental in enhancing the reputation and international appeal of Omani goods.

At the event, Ahmed bin Khalfan al Balushi, Director of Claims and Recoveries at Credit Oman, discussed the growing global interest in Omani products, attributing it to the high-quality standards established by recent initiatives. “The ‘Money Project’ has instilled confidence in the quality of Omani products, ensuring they meet global standards and boosting international demand,” he explained. This initiative has helped create a cluster of Omani goods that are increasingly recognised worldwide.

Al Balushi also emphasised the importance of such events in supporting the national economy and reinforcing the credibility of Omani products on the global stage. Speaking on behalf of Credit Oman, he highlighted the company’s leadership role in the trade insurance sector. “Credit Oman now stands at the forefront of trade insurance in Oman, a milestone that has been achieved through strategic management and visionary leadership,” he stated.

The conference brought together over 500 industry experts from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, serving as a platform for discussing advancements in debt and loan collections. This gathering highlighted Credit Oman’s commitment to enhancing the growth and visibility of Omani products internationally while addressing challenges within the region’s credit and risk management sectors.

In addition to the conference proceedings, the charity auction aimed to support financially distressed individuals, in collaboration with the Omani Lawyers Association and the “Fak Kurbah” initiative. This reinforced the event’s focus on social responsibility and community support.

As a key player in advancing credit and debt collection practices in Oman, Credit Oman continues to engage with the latest technologies and digital transformation strategies to tackle sector challenges. The discussions at the conference centred on improving operational efficiency, boosting productivity, and enhancing customer experiences in credit and risk management, providing insights into future trends and solutions for organisations navigating the evolving credit landscape.

