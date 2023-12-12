The City Lions Club of Hong Kong has been established for over forty years since its inception by Mr Ching-yuk MA, SBS, JP in 1976. Its mission is to serve the community, assist the underprivileged, promote social harmony, build and safeguard our community, and advocate the spirit of education. The club boasts a diverse membership comprising individuals from various industries, all united by their shared commitment to embody the "Lions Spirit" and steadfastly uphold the motto "We Serve."

The Asiahep Hong Kong was founded in 1996 by a group of enthusiastic medical professionals committed to promoting awareness of liver diseases. In 2010, it received charitable status and tax exemption. The organization serves the community by disseminating information on prevention and treatment through diverse channels, aiming to achieve the ultimate goal of eradicating hepatitis.

Asiahep Hong Kong has collaborated with six prominent social welfare organizations, social enterprises, and student group including the esteemed City Lions Club of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation, Sik Sik Yuen, The Jade Club, and the medical student societies of CUHK and HKU to launch the territory-wide "Combating Hepatitis B in Hong Kong 2023" campaign.

