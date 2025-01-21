CommerceDotCom: Championing Sustainable Innovation

Hafidz Bin Ahmad Zehnun, VP of Corporate Planning & Communication, at CDC (center), with the UiTM team and their hydrogen-powered vehicle at the flag-off in UiTM Shah Alam for Shell Eco-Marathon 2025 in Doha, Qatar

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2025 -CommerceDotCom (CDC) is proud to collaborate with researchers from the College of Engineering, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), in their research to develop an innovative hydrogen-powered urban concept vehicle. Earlier today, a formal signing collaboration ceremony was held with the College of Engineering to initiate this partnership, marking a significant milestone in empowering the engineering field.This collaboration builds upon a strong legacy of success. In 2014, CDC partnered with UiTM's Faculty of Mechanical Engineering on the Eco-Planet team, which secured first place in the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Urban Concept category at the Shell Eco-Marathon Asia in Manila, Philippines. That same year, UiTM's Faculty of Electrical Engineering, under the Eco-Sprint team, emerged as champions by securing first place in the Prototype category, further solidifying UiTM's reputation for excellence in green innovation on an international stage.Ten years later, in 2024, the research collaboration has come full circle. Led by senior lecturer Ts. Dr. Mohamad Farid Misnan, postgraduate student Syed Mohd Harussani and UiTM research team, with over a decade of experience in the Shell Eco-Marathon (SEM), is embarking on an exciting new chapter. The team's latest innovation in fuel cell technology, an urban concept electric vehicle named the UITM-CDC H2 Truck, is set to redefine efficiency and sustainability in the Urban Concept category at SEM 2025, scheduled to take place from February 8–12 in Doha, Qatar. With this renewed partnership, CDC is proud to support UiTM in innovating research the UITM-CDC H2 Truck and showcasing their expertise on the global stage at SEM 2025.According to Ts. Dr. Mohamad Farid Bin Misnan, "SEM 2025 is more than just a competition; it's a platform for showcasing the complete research quadruple helix model and the potential of sustainable technology. Our participation not only reinforces UiTM's reputation for innovation but also highlights our local Malaysia's capability to lead advancements in green technology.CDC's involvement underscores its dedication to fostering environmentally friendly technologies and driving meaningful progress in clean energy. By supporting the development of the UITM-CDC H2 Truck, CDC aligns with initiatives that prioritise innovation, sustainability, and future-ready solutions."CommerceDotCom is proud to support UiTM's research efforts to bring Malaysia's engineering talent to the global stage," said Hafidz Ahmad Zehnun, Vice President of Corporate Division. "Collaborations like this reflect the importance of industry-academia partnerships in creating a greener future."This project exemplifies the power of partnerships between academia, industry, and future engineers. As a strategic collaborator, CDC, alongside Myrenergy Sdn Bhd and Racing Boy, provides the resources and expertise needed to refine the UITM-CDC H2 Truck's design and performance capabilities. With the support of committed partners like CDC, this initiative highlights how collaboration can inspire future generations of engineers and innovators while driving meaningful change.The UITM-CDC H2 Truck is a groundbreaking hydrogen-powered vehicle designed to operate entirely on clean hydrogen energy, eliminating harmful emissions. Tailored to diverse applications, such as logistics, deliveries, and community services, the truck reduces reliance on fossil fuels and supports sustainable business practices.With its lightweight build, optimised aerodynamics, and zero-emission operation, the UITM-CDC H2 Truck paves the way for cleaner cities and a healthier environment for future generations, showcasing the potential of hydrogen technology in sustainable transportation.Hashtag: #commercedotcom #Innovation #Technologies #UiTM #SustainableTransportation #ShellEcoMarathon2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Commerce Dot Com Sdn Bhd

Established in 1999 as a procurement solutions provider, Commerce Dot Com Sdn. Bhd. (CDC), has established itself as among the leading procurement solutions providers in Malaysia and has a well-earned reputation for providing exceptional services through its innovative solutions. In 2024, CDC proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of excellence and commitment to advancing procurement practices in Malaysia.



As the premier procurement leader, CDC remains dedicated to upholding integrity, transparency, and efficiency in all its operations. Additionally, CDC distinguishes itself by offering comprehensive service training, ensuring that clients not only receive top-quality products but also benefit from ongoing support to maximise their utilisation.



For any enquires on trainings please contact +603 7985 7777. For more info, please visit www.commercedc.com.my.



About UITM-CDC H2 EV RESEARCH TEAM

The UITM-CDC H2 EV Research Team is led by Ts. Dr. Mohamad Farid Misnan. The team comprises members from the School of Electrical Engineering, the School of Mechanical Engineering, and the School of Chemical Engineering. Their research aims to develop an innovative hydrogen-powered urban concept vehicle, showcasing the complete research quadruple helix model and the potential of sustainable technology.



Their mission is to design and build energy-efficient vehicles that demonstrate the potential of sustainable transportation while inspiring the next generation of engineers with a strong focus on innovation.



The UITM-CDC H2 EV Research Team also supports student activities through the student club, which includes two main teams: Eco Planet and Eco Sprint. These teams are designed to provide a comprehensive skill set for engineering students, fostering practical experience and innovative thinking.



For any enquires on research collaboration please contact mohamadfarid@uitm.edu.my

Commerce Dot Com