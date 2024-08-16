Founded in 2011, Coda brings over a decade of expertise in delivering monetization solutions that drive revenue growth for our partners. Coda is trusted by over 300 publishers – including industry giants Activision Blizzard, Bigo, Electronic Arts, Riot Games, and Zynga – to grow revenue, profit margins, and customer engagement by connecting them to 10M+ paying customers around the world. Coda offers channel, platform and payment solutions including Custom Commerce , our 100% customizable web store, Codapay , which offers direct payments integration on publishers' websites, and Codashop , the preferred destination for in-game content purchases for millions of gamers worldwide. Headquartered in Singapore and backed by Smash Capital, Insight Partners, GIC, Apis Partners, and GMO Global Payment Fund, Coda has been named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and the Best Payment Solutions Provider for the Gaming Industry (Global) by Global Brand Magazine .

