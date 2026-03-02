A discreet, reservation-led space in TPI Building designed for intimate experiences, elevated service, and a new kind of all-in-one entertainment destination

6 March 2026, Club 666 will debut at TPI Building, positioning itself as Singapore’s first micro club built around exclusivity, discretion, and thoughtfully curated, intimate experiences. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 March 2026 – Singapore’s nightlife is about to get a new kind of pulse. One that beats smaller, sharper, and far more intentional. Opening onwill debut at, positioning itself asbuilt around exclusivity, discretion, and thoughtfully curated, intimate experiences.





In recent years, the city’s idea of a great night out has shifted. Less “big room, big chaos,” more considered corners, good company, and spaces that feel designed, not accidental. Club 666 arrives with that same instinct, created for guests with busy schedules, little appetite for wasted time, and a growing preference for nights that feel polished rather than frantic. It is a club concept that leans into the art of going smaller, with the confidence that intimacy can be its own kind of luxury.



Inspired by the secretive allure of world-class private clubs, Club 666 is designed for guests who prefer refinement over noise, and atmosphere over volume. The concept is not about scaling up. It is about stripping back, tightening the room, and making every detail count, from the ambience and acoustics to the art of hosting itself. Anchoring the experience are capsule rooms designed for closeness and comfort, creating intimate pockets where groups can settle in, stay present, and move through the night together.



While the space is intentionally intimate, Club 666 is not designed to stay quiet all night. Each evening will feature two signature hype programmes created to shift the room’s energy at key moments, delivering show-led crowd activation and interactive rituals that are designed to feel unexpected, elevated, and distinctly Club 666, without relying on the usual playbook.



Among the club’s signature offerings is a service style not commonly experienced in Singapore’s nightlife landscape, including personal butler service tailored to guest preferences. With a focus on comfort, privacy, and seamless hosting, Club 666 aims to deliver an experience that feels less like a typical night out and more like being welcomed into a carefully orchestrated space, where the night flows and the service anticipates.



Club 666 is helmed by Glenn, who will be known publicly by his first name only. He is also behind The Gentleman’s Club, located within the same building. With plans for another nightlife concept still under wraps, Glenn’s vision for TPI Building is shaping into a one stop destination made up of distinct spaces that move like chapters, each with its own mood, energy, and purpose.



“People go out because they want variety, but the reality is they end up spending half the night moving from place to place,” said Glenn, owner of Club 666. “I want to build a one-stop entertainment hub where guests can experience different moods and environments without wasting time club-hopping. When we do it right, the night flows better, and guests can focus on enjoying themselves.”



What to expect at Club 666

Singapore’s first micro club , built for intimate capacity and elevated ambience



, built for intimate capacity and elevated ambience Discreet, curated experiences inspired by private club culture



inspired by private club culture Personal butler service and hospitality-led nightlife tailored to guest preferences



and hospitality-led nightlife tailored to guest preferences A new chapter within TPI Building’s evolving entertainment ecosystem



evolving entertainment ecosystem Two signature nightly hype programmes, designed as crowd-led moments you will not find elsewhere in Singapore More than a dance floor and more than a bar, Club 666 positions itself as a social room for people who value belonging as much as atmosphere. By keeping the experience intentionally intimate, the club aims to make it easier to return, reconnect, and share nights that feel considered from the first arrival to the last song.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Club 666

Club 666 is Singapore’s first micro club, redefining exclusivity through thoughtfully curated, intimate experiences. Inspired by the world’s elite private clubs, Club 666 creates a refined space where discretion, distinction, and elevated lifestyle converge. Located in TPI Building, Club 666 is part of a growing, one stop entertainment vision led by founder Glenn.



Operating Hours: Open daily (including public holidays), 10:00PM to 3:00AM. Extended hours on Saturdays and eves of public holidays: 10:00PM to 4:00AM.

Reservations: +65 8414 3466

More information: https://club666-premium.com

Club 666