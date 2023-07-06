Building a Thriving Data Ecosystem for Integration, Visualization, and GrowthKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 6 July 2023 - CloudMile, a leading cloud and AI service provider in Asia, has announced a strategic partnership with Fivetran that will offer customers of each brand unique opportunities and new options that will accelerate their growth, integration, and visualization. The partnership was first publicly announced during the CloudMile x Fivetran Event, which was held in the Google Malaysia Office on June 23rd 2023.
The strategic partnership will invite existing customers to discover new services from others, enhancing their data ecosystem; for example BigQuery customers on CloudMile can discover the advantages of Fivetran, the one platform for all their data movement.
Accelerate Data Transformation With CloudMile and Fivetran
Collecting data from essential operational systems and combining it in a modern data warehouse is the key to gaining actionable insights. Still, as the number of data sources and the volume of data increases, it is becoming essential for businesses to cut the time spent on collecting and cleaning data so that analysts can refocus on their most valuable skills: business insights and problem-solving.
CloudMile is the first exclusive Google Managed Service Partner in Taiwan, with over 130 certified cloud engineers and support in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines, and Indonesia. CloudMile Data Lab Solution creates the possibility of integration with various technologies through the partnership with Fivetran. Once data lands in a Data warehouse, it brings additional value to businesses including business intelligence, AI/ML prediction and even Data and API monetization.
"Malaysian businesses are facing continued pressure in the race for digital transformation. One of the main challenges on their data journey is the ever-growing demand for data sources and how to bring all this data together. With Fivetran's modern data stack and Google Cloud's comprehensive data ecosystem, industry players can break down data silos and gain predictive and real-time insights with ease. As Fivetran's 2022' Regional Rising Star Partner of the Year, we at CloudMile are committed to this solution in helping organisations to maximise the efficiency of their data assets." said Lester Leong, Country Manager of CloudMile Malaysia.
Anesh Ravi, Regional Sales Manager - APAC at Fivetran added, "Fivetran is proud to partner with CloudMile and Google Cloud, with our joint partnership for the Malaysia market launched last month. It was a pleasure to see organisations of all sizes interested in learning and adopting a modern data cloud environment. We look forward to helping companies embrace the cloud and embark on a scalable data platform to support their growing data needs".
Fivetran is the automated data movement platform moving data out of, into and across customers' cloud data platforms. Fivetran has automated the most time-consuming parts of the ELT (Extract, Load and Transform) process so data engineers can focus on higher impact projects with total pipeline peace of mind.
