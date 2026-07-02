- Data from DP World's Global Trade Observatory shows 58% of Chinese supply-chain executives plan to increase suppliers and diversify sourcing in 2026
- Growth priorities are led by technology and market access, with respondents citing deploying AI (50%), digitalisation (44%), growing demand from new markets and consumers (43%) and new value chains (34%)
The international survey, which included 292 supply chain and logistics executives in China, shows companies looking beyond cost and scale alone as they adapt to a changing trade environment, with a clear focus on sourcing diversification, digital capability, new markets and practical trade facilitation.
When asked about strategic changes planned for 2026, the most popular option was increasing suppliers to diversify sourcing (58%), followed by near-shoring operations (38%), friend-shoring operations (36%), and increasing inventories (32%).
Businesses in China are using logistics networks to build a more layered approach to resilience: more suppliers, more route options, more regional flexibility and more ability to shift as rules, costs and demand change.
However, the drivers behind the strategic changes were not purely defensive. Across the strategic changes identified by Chinese supply-chain executives, the strongest drivers included sustainability and ESG requirements, new technology enabling operational change, greater agility and resilience, local market trade policies and incentives, response to tariffs, and new market entry.
Glen Hilton, CEO and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, DP World, said:
"China's next trade advantage will come from resilience and adaptability, not just scale. Chinese companies are already diversifying suppliers, entering new corridors and investing in digital systems and AI. But that ambition creates most value when companies can see their cargo, switch between routes, clear borders, manage documentation and fulfil reliably across markets. What customers increasingly need is not a disconnected set of providers. They need an operating partner that can connect the physical and digital layers of trade – ports, terminals, freight forwarding, customs, warehousing, systems and last-mile execution. DP World is built to help make that complexity work at an international level, so businesses can keep moving even as routes, rules and demand change."
Technology emerged as the leading growth priority. When asked about the top drivers of growth for their business over the coming one to three years, 50% of respondents identified deploying AI, 44% cited wider digitalisation, 43% cited growing demand from new markets and consumers, and 34% cited new value chains.
This emphasis on AI and digitalisation also aligns closely with the direction set out at China's "Two Sessions", where New Quality Productive Forces, including AI and advanced technologies, were positioned as central to the country's next phase of economic development.
DP World, which provides end-to-end supply chain solutions and handles around 10% of global containerised trade, has seen these themes reflected in its work supporting customers in China across sectors including e-commerce, automotive, fashion and luxury, food and beverage, healthcare and technology.
Its capability in China combines global network reach with local operating expertise across freight forwarding, contract logistics, warehousing, customs and documentation support, ports and terminals, and technology-enabled supply-chain visibility. This is designed to help customers reduce hand-offs, improve control, and execute more reliably across borders.
Notes to Editors
The Global Trade Observatory survey was conducted in November 2025 and included 292 supply chain and logistics executives in China. Percentages are rounded and multi-select questions add to more than 100%.
A dedicated China Country Report with additional local insights is also available here
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DP World
DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.
In Asia Pacific, DP World employs over 12,000 people across 22 geographies. We operate 16 ports and terminals, complemented by a comprehensive suite of end-to-end supply chain solutions - to connect the region to the rest of the world.
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