Headquartered in Beijing, Sharecrm currently has 13 direct branches in mainland China and Hong Kong, and marketing service centers in more than 50 cities nationwide. There are more than 1,200 employees and over 300 product R&D team members, for excellent SaaS enterprise with perfect R&D, implementation, and delivery capabilities. ShareCRM is characterized by connected CRM, connects business, people, and systems to achieve customer-centric, efficient collaboration within an enterprise and upstream and downstream business. ShareCRM provides in-depth industrialized product solutions for large and medium-sized enterprises in high-tech, modern enterprise services, FMCG, agriculture and animal husbandry, large-scale manufacturing, and other industries. Its aim is to help enterprises achieve sustainable growth through the integration of marketing, sales, and service. Since being established in 2011, Sharecrm has received investment from excellent investment institutions such as IDG Capital, Northern Light Venture Capital, DCM, Hillhouse Capital, CITIC Private Equity Funds, Kingdee International, and CDH Baifu. In addition, Sharecrm provides digital growth services for more than 6,000 large and medium-sized enterprises, such as Digital China, Kingsoft Cloud, CC.China, 3M, Zhende Medical, OPPLE, Orion, Muyuan, and Genki Forest.

