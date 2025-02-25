Founded in 1995, Chatsworth International School is a private K–12 institution in Singapore that emphasises a community-based, holistic approach to education. As an IB World School, Chatsworth is authorised to offer the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP), the IB Middle Years Programme (MYP), and the IB Diploma Programme (DP). With a student body representing over 55 nationalities, Chatsworth values close collaboration among students, parents, and teachers to help every learner reach their full potential. The school is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), is a member of the East Asia Regional Council of Schools (EARCOS), and is certified through EduTrust. For more information, visit www.chatsworth.com.sg.

