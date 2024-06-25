With the increasing threat of cyber breaches, it has become crucial for enterprises to have effective cybersecurity measures in place. CBC Tech assembled a team of skilled Zscaler certified Chinese speaking professionals and will offer deployment and professional services for ZIA, ZPA, ZDX, China Premium Access, etc. as a business capability to enable enterprises to efficiently deploy and operate zero trust technologies, in local Chinese support if required.





Since 2022, CBC Tech has become a Zscaler strategic partner for China, for Zscaler's China Premium Access Service, which delivers a superior user experience for Zscaler's customers in the region. CBC Tech's commitment to excellence is reflected in its suite of networking solutions designed to enable Zscaler's Zero Trust Networking feature, guaranteeing high performance and zero congestion for a seamless and secure user experience.





Shu Yee Hoo, Vice President of CBC Tech stated, "This partnership with Zscaler elevates CBC Tech as a provider of comprehensive security solutions, delivery, and support. We are excited to work closely with Zscaler to bring their industry-leading security-as-a-service platform to enterprises in APAC, especially in the Greater China region, empowering them to achieve their Zero Trust goals."





"Completing the Services Authorized journey shows CBC Tech's commitment to provide their customers with the best possible experience around Zscaler's Zero Trust exchange," said Karl Soderlund, SVP, WW Partners and Alliances, at Zscaler. "The Services Authorized program includes a thorough training track to ensure partners are prepared to provide their customers with the very best in services."





Since its inception, CBC Tech has successfully implemented numerous cybersecurity solutions for organizations across various industries. CBC Tech boasts an extensive technical skillset, with over 200 Zscaler certifications held by sales and technical personnel. The company's team of certified experts goes beyond standard service levels, providing customers with the necessary expertise and support to ensure their cybersecurity needs are met.

CBC Tech is a next-gen Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider, enabling SD-WAN, SASE, and cloud networks to Fortune 500 enterprises. It offers global SD-WAN fabrics across 80 cities in China and internationally.



CBC Tech network infrastructure eNet fabric, underpinned by a high-performance IP backbone, ensures seamless connectivity and congestion-free access to global SaaS and public cloud services. Strengthened by a robust ecosystem of partners specializing in next-gen networking, security, and cloud, CBC Tech leverages its extensive experience and proven track record to guide large enterprises in crafting and implementing their networks in China. As a fully licensed provider, CBC Tech is committed to delivering compliant solutions for SD-WAN and SASE deployments.



