Previewing the Glittering New Landmark, Galaxy Macau celebrates its unwavering commitment to the craft of ultra-luxury hospitality at Asia’s Award-Winning Integrated Resort

The porte cochère signals the entrance to Capella at Galaxy Macau, where discerning guests can expect to encounter the ultimate expression of handcrafted elegance, bespoke luxury and refined hospitality.

Spacious, light-filled Capella Penthouses feature private balconies with transparent, infinity-edge pools that invite guests to unwind overlooking panoramic views of Macau's glittering architecture.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 August 2025 - In a move which promises to redefine the contours of luxury hospitality in Asia, Galaxy Macau announces the soft opening of. This meticulously conceived property brings with it an ethos of crafted luxury, cultural authenticity and highly personalized service.This eagerly anticipated exclusive private preview of Capella at Galaxy Macau for the luxury resort's most distinguished VIPs, is offering stays and previews of its food and beverage concepts by invitation only. As Asia's entertainment capital enhances its contemporary lifestyle offering as a global center of UNESCO World Heritage and sensory fusion, the arrival of Capella at Galaxy Macau marks a bold new chapter in the city's rich history, one that thoughtfully aligns with the evolving needs of the discerning global traveler.Designed by dynamic French interior architects Moinard Bétaille – whose clientele includes the world's leading luxury, palaces, museums and private residences, such as Cartier, Grimaldi Forum, the Monte-Carlo Cigar Club and Opéra Garnier – the 17-storey property has been seamlessly integrated into the Galaxy Macau luxury resort's 'house of brands'; nestled alongside the world's largest collection of luxury hotel brands held under one sphere of influence.Behind the gilded façade lies 95 signature suites and private, infinity-pool Capella Penthouses, which invite guests to unwind within sensory spaces infused with tropical splendor and a tapestry of high art and Michelin ambitions. Together, they catapult Macau's living heritage into a new era of contemporary sophistication.Discerning guests of Capella at Galaxy Macau can expect to encounter the ultimate expression of handcrafted elegance, bespoke luxury and refined hospitality courtesy of Capella Hotels and Resorts, voted the "No.1 Hotel Brand in the World" infor the third consecutive year.This exclusive glimpse of Capella at Galaxy Macau marks a new era of ultra-luxury hospitality; offering new possibilities for distinguished stays at the luxury resort.Underpinned by Galaxy Macau's signature 'World-Class Asian Heart' service philosophy, Capella at Galaxy Macau reinforces the city's status as a 'World Center of Tourism and Leisure.'Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meters of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



About Capella Hotel Group

Capella Hotel Group is a leading hospitality management company specializing in luxury hotels, resorts, and serviced residences. Based in Singapore, the rapidly expanding group has two brands under its portfolio and properties across eight destinations. The award-winning Capella Hotels and Resorts is renowned for its service excellence, crafted luxury design and immersive experiences celebrating the locale, while Patina Hotels & Resorts is the group's transformative luxury brand pioneering a fresh perspective in luxury hospitality.



About Capella Hotels and Resorts

The Capella Hotels and Resorts constellation consists of properties located in Singapore, Sydney, Ubud, Bangkok, Hanoi, Shanghai, and Hainan. Future openings include exciting destinations such as Macau, Kyoto, Seoul, Riyadh, Nanjing and Shenzhen. The exceptional hospitality brand, taking its name from the brightest star of the Auriga constellation, shines a spotlight on local heritage, culture and community whilst crafting authentic guest experiences with the highest level of personalised service and combining a legacy of thoughtful design. Capella was named Best Hotel Brand in Travel + Leisure's "World's Best Awards" from 2023 to 2025. Capella Bangkok and Capella Singapore earned the distinction of being included in The World's 50 Best Hotels in 2023 and 2024. Capella Bangkok was named The World's Best Hotel and Asia's Best Hotel in 2024, with Côte by Mauro Colagreco elevated to Two MICHELIN Stars for 2025. Capella Hotels and Resorts is a member of GHA DISCOVERY, a multi-brand loyalty programme representing a collection of 40 independent hotel brands over 100 countries worldwide.



For more information, visit www.capellahotels.com

Galaxy Macau