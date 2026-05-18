New medical plan combines cashless inpatient protection across Hong Kong and Mainland China with embedded outpatient and preventive care in Hong KongHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 May 2026 - Bupa Hong Kong today announced the launch of Bupa Care Bridge Health Insurance Scheme, a new medical insurance solution designed to support Hong Kong residents whose lives increasingly span Hong Kong and Mainland China, and who are seeking affordable, practical health protection that covers both major medical events and everyday healthcare needs.
Cross‑border healthcare has become a growing reality for many Hong Kong people. In 2024 alone, Hong Kong residents made approximately 700,000 medical visits in Shenzhen, reflecting rising familiarity with receiving medical services across the border for efficiency, convenience and follow‑up care. At the same time, most continue to rely on Hong Kong for routine outpatient consultations, ongoing care and long‑term health management.
Bupa Care Bridge is designed around this reality. The scheme provides inpatient coverage across Hong Kong and Mainland China, while anchoring outpatient and preventive care in Hong Kong, where everyday healthcare is most frequently accessed. Designed with affordability in mind, the scheme offers two plan levels and flexible deductible options that allow customers to balance premium levels with the degree of protection they need, making the plan relevant to young adults, cross‑border professionals and retirees, including those managing healthcare costs over the long term.
Rather than positioning outpatient care as an optional add-on, Bupa Care Bridge embeds outpatient services within the medical plan itself, helping customers manage everyday healthcare costs more predictably while maintaining comprehensive inpatient protection.
Key features of Bupa Care Bridge include:
- Cashless inpatient care at designated hospitals, subject to pre-authorisation, with entitlement to standard private room accommodation in Mainland China and semi-private room accommodation in Hong Kong, providing greater certainty and comfort during hospital stays.
- Inpatient coverage across Mainland China or Greater China (Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China and Taiwan), based on plan level, with worldwide coverage for emergency treatment to support major medical needs wherever they arise.
- Embedded outpatient care in Hong Kong, supporting everyday healthcare needs and follow-up care outside hospital settings (only applicable to Bupa Care Bridge Health Insurance Scheme Plus Plan). Covered services include general practitioner and specialist consultations, traditional Chinese medicine, physiotherapy, and X-ray and laboratory tests.
- Clear, predictable co‑payments for outpatient services, helping customers manage routine healthcare costs — with GP consultations from HK$40 per visit, specialist consultations from HK$60 per visit, and defined co‑payments for other outpatient services.
- Simplified underwriting with a streamlined health questionnaire, reducing friction at enrolment.
- Guaranteed lifetime renewal, providing long‑term certainty as healthcare needs evolve.
- Care coordination support for cross-border hospital treatment, including assistance with arranging transportation at discharge from hospital to home in Hong Kong and Shenzhen.
The scheme also supports preventive care, offering access to health check‑ups to encourage early detection and ongoing health monitoring, helping customers take a more proactive approach to managing their health rather than reacting only when serious illness occurs.
By combining affordable everyday outpatient care in Hong Kong with cashless inpatient protection across borders, Bupa Care Bridge supports both short‑term healthcare needs and longer‑term health planning in a more connected region.
Bupa Care Bridge Health Insurance Scheme is now available for enrolment. For more information, please visit www.bupa.com.hk/en/care-bridge.
Hashtag: #保柏香港 #BupaHongKong #跨境醫療 #CrossBorderHealthcare #GreaterChina
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Bupa – An international health insurance specialist
Established in 1947, Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world. We are an international healthcare company serving over 68 million customers worldwide. With no shareholders, we reinvest profits into providing more and better healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers. Bupa has businesses around the world, principally in Australia, the UK, Spain, Poland, Chile, Hong Kong SAR, India, Türkiye, Brazil, Mexico and New Zealand. We also have associate businesses in Saudi Arabia.
Bupa has been a health insurance specialist in Hong Kong since 1976, offering one-stop solutions across domestic and international health insurance, and healthcare services. Our comprehensive medical insurance schemes are tailored to meet individual needs, and we provide health solutions for companies of all sizes. We also have a team of registered nurses, health management professionals, and doctors who provide various expert healthcare support.
Our healthcare provision arm, Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS), became part of Bupa in October 2013. QHMS offers Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Physiotherapy, Mental Health and Wellness services via a network of over 1,650 provider service points in Hong Kong.
For more information, visit www.bupa.com.hk/en/.
Bupa Hong Kong