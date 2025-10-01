Established in 1990, PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk (BUMA International Group) is a globally diversified mining holding company with operations across Indonesia, Australia, and the United States. The Group operates under four key business pillars: Mining Services, Mine Ownership, Social Enterprise, and Technology. At the core of its Mining Services operations is PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (BUMA), one of the largest mining services providers in Indonesia and Australia (operating under its fully owned subsidiary, BUMA Australia Pty Ltd). The Group transformed its business as a mine owner in 2024 with the acquisition of Atlantic Carbon Group, Inc. (ACG), and positioning itself as the leading producer of ultra-high-grade anthracite in the United States. Expanding its diversification, the Group entered the future-facing commodities sector in 2024 by acquiring a stake in 29Metals Limited, an Australian-based copper and base metals mining company. The Group has also invested in AIM-listed Asiamet Resources Limited for its flagship BKM Copper Project in Central Kalimantan. The Group's other portfolios include PT Bukit Teknologi Digital (BTech), focusing on developing deep learning technologies aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, reducing emissions, and minimizing Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) risks, and PT BISA Ruang Nuswantara (BIRU), a social enterprise dedicated to education, vocational training, and promoting a circular economy. Headquartered in Jakarta, BUMA International Group is publicly listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX: DOID) and employs over 15,000 people worldwide. In June 2025, the company was once again recognized among the Top 200 in the FORTUNE Southeast Asia 500, underscoring its position as one of the region's largest companies by revenue.

