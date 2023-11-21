BodyAid launches Ginger Anti-hair Loss Shampoo and Conditioner Products

Mega Combine is a market-oriented distributor and supplier that has 10 years of retail service experience. We have experienced teams, multiple channels resources and brand resources. For HongKong district, we have been operating with lots of renowned international brands eg. BodyAid, UNIX, Goat, BodyAid, etc. Different with traditional distributors, we build strong relationship with retail channels since we supply to them directly. Mega Combine always looks for good business partnership with both Brands and Channels, bringing more and more exciting products to consumers.

BodyAid was established in 2018 and focuses on researching and developing diversified healthcare products. We are committed to creating high-quality personal hygiene products. Our essential concept is "health and hygiene. " To meet consumers' needs, we have launched various products, including skin care, hair care, and cleansing products.

