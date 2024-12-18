Public Bank (Hong Kong) Limited ("Public Bank (Hong Kong)" or the "Bank") is a commercial bank registered under the Banking Ordinance of Hong Kong and under the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority ("HKMA"). For more details, please visit www.publicbank.com.hk .

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") is a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited. With over 50 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services including medical, travel and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers. Blue Cross distributes its products through various channels, including AIA agency force, online platform, direct sales, BEA network, insurance agents and brokers, as well as travel agencies. In 2023, Blue Cross is assigned financial strength rating of A+ (stable outlook) and issuer credit rating of A+ (stable outlook) by S&P Global Ratings.

