MARSHELL ISLANDS - Media OutReach - 21 November 2023 - In just 10 months since its launch, Blofin has achieved a significant milestone by securing the 25th position on CoinMarketCap , establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing derivatives exchanges. Additionally, Blofin has further solidified its market presence by reaching the top 6 position on CoinGecko earlier. With over 240 perpetual contracts available, the platform boasts an impressive 24-hour trading volume exceeding 5 billion dollars.

These notable achievements underscore Blofin's exponential growth across all dimensions since its establishment in January 2023. The rise in rankings is concurrent with a significant diversification in trading offerings, global expansion initiatives, and an overall enhancement of the exchange ecosystem, empowering users to trade with ease and confidence.





Blofin is committed to prioritizing user fund security by partnering with Fireblocks to safeguard users' assets and providing insurance coverage for potential crypto-related incidents. This policy ensures protection for both the exchange's hot wallets and cold storage addresses. Additionally, Blofin's financial data transparency has been endorsed by Nansen as part of its the Proof of Reserves (PoR) report.





Notably, Blofin secured a $50 million investment in 2021, led by Kucoin with significant contributions from SIG and Matrix Partners. Kucoin, being a sole investor in Blofin among exchanges, alongside SIG, a major shareholder of TikTok, have shown substantial confidence in Blofin's potential within the crypto exchange domain.

Blofin has emerged as one of the most rapidly growing and trustworthy crypto trading platforms globally, offering robust security measures, AI-driven algorithms, infrastructure, and comprehensive analytical tools. The Blofin team comprises serial entrepreneurs, traditional finance executives, professional traders, risk control experts, and more. With an extensive selection of over 200 USDT-M perpetual contracts, Blofin continues to shape the future of crypto trading.

