SINGAPORE - Media OutReach
- 18 August 2023 - BingX, a copy trading cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce enhancements to its derivatives trading systems, aimed at meeting the needs of its ever-growing trader community. This strategic upgrade reaffirms BingX's commitment to delivering good trading experiences and raising its reputation as a cutting-edge platform in the cryptocurrency industry.
Key Improvements include:
1. Pin-Point Accuracy for Seamless Trading:
- No Slippage: BingX now guarantees precision in trade execution, ensuring traders experience no slippage while opening or closing orders. This enhancement provides traders with the exact entry and exit points they desire, minimizing discrepancies between intended and executed prices.
- Precise Stop Loss and Take Profit: With no slippage mechanism in place, BingX also introduced an advanced mechanism for setting stop loss and take profit levels, allowing traders to exercise complete control over their trades and risk management strategies.
2. Enhanced Leveling Mechanism and Improved Fund Management:
- Effective Large Funds Management: BingX's upgraded derivatives trading system offers enhanced fund management capabilities, minimizing the risk of abnormal liquidation during volatile market conditions. This enhancement ensures that large funds are efficiently managed, safeguarding traders' investments.
3. Seamless Compatibility with Financial Tools:
- TradingView Signals for Automated Trading: BingX introduces seamless integration with TradingView signals, empowering traders with automated trading strategies based on real-time data analysis. This integration provides an added layer of convenience and precision in executing trades.
- MT5 Compatibility: BingX now supports MetaTrader 5 (MT5), a widely renowned trading platform. This compatibility expands traders' choices and access to advanced trading tools.
These improvements come to us live on BingX trading platform as of August 2023. As the crypto market evolves, BingX remains dedicated to providing a secure, seamless, and feature-rich platform that caters to the diverse needs of traders.
Hashtag: #BingX
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way. Find out more about BingX Signal Trading.
BingX
© Press Release 2023
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.