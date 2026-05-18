Baobab Tree Event Management Co., Ltd. (BTE) is a Hong Kong–based event and exhibition organizer founded in 2011, with offices in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Beijing. With over 20 years of industry experience, the company specializes in event management, exhibition operations, marketing, sales, and on-site delivery. The company manages the delivery of Hong Kong's signature mega events, including the Hong Kong Chinese New Year Parade and the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, both organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, while also developing and managing professional exhibitions across multiple industry sectors such as AI and digital technology, Food & Beverage, Veterinary, Non-Woven, Professional AV, and PCB & electronics manufacturing, serving regional and international markets. Committed to sustainable development, the company integrates ESG principles into its operations and has completed an independent ESG assessment, achieving Level 1 status under an assessment framework developed by the The University of Hong Kong and ESG Development Co., Ltd. Official website: www.baobab-tree-event.com

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