Beyond Range, The VF 8 and VinFast's Formula for Long-Distance Electric Endurance

With the VF 8, VinFast approaches electric mobility through the lens of distance, shaping an SUV around long highways, sustained speeds, and the everyday reality of regional travel.

Built by VinFast, the VF 8 uses a dual motor all-wheel-drive system producing up to 300 kW and 620 Nm of torque. For anyone who has spent time behind the steering wheel, the real value of those numbers shows up after the first few kilometers. Strong, consistent torque allows the SUV to hold speed with little effort, particularly when overtaking at highway pace or carrying a full load. The power delivery feels steady rather than insistent, which is exactly what matters on long, uninterrupted stretches of road.



With a driving range of up to 457 km per charge, the VF 8 offers reassurance even on routes where charging infrastructure can thin out quickly. A drive from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, roughly 140 kilometers one way, becomes a routine round trip without a second thought. Longer journeys, such as Abu Dhabi to Fujairah crossing multiple terrains and emirates, can be completed comfortably without building the trip around charging stops.



This sense of ease is supported by the battery itself. The VF 8's 87.7 kWh usable capacity is designed to balance power delivery with sustained distance. High output systems often trade range for performance, but here the emphasis is on maintaining both without pushing either to extremes. Fast charging capability is available and relevant, yet it remains secondary to the fact that the battery does not demand frequent attention in the first place.



Long distance driving also exposes weaknesses beyond the powertrain, which is where chassis tuning becomes part of the endurance equation. The VF 8's suspension setup favors composure over aggression. At highway speeds, the vehicle remains settled, filtering out surface imperfections and crosswinds without constant steering correction. Over time, this reduces fatigue, making long journeys feel shorter than they actually are, even when the odometer suggests otherwise.



Endurance also extends beyond the drive itself. The VF 8 is backed by a comprehensive ownership package that supports long-term use. A 10-year or 200,000-kilometer vehicle warranty is paired with a 10-year unlimited-mileage battery warranty, reflecting VinFast's confidence in durability. Free scheduled maintenance for up to five years or 100,000 kilometers, along with 24/7 roadside and mobile service support, reduces the friction that can come with EV ownership. The idea is simple: fewer surprises, both on the road and off it.



What emerges is an EV SUV that prioritizes continuity. Power is there when needed, range is sufficient without theatrics, and the vehicle remains composed across long distances. For the VF 8, endurance is just an expectation to be met, quietly and repeatedly, which is exactly what long journeys in the Middle East tend to demand.

HAI PHONG, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 January 2026 - For an electric SUV intended for the Middle East, endurance is basically the job description, considering the region's long distances between cities and the constant pressure from heat on batteries, motors, and drivers alike. The VF 8 is shaped around these realities, approaching long range driving as a default use case rather than a special scenario.Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VinFast