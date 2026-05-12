In addition, ANGEL served as the water filtration sponsor for the SCA (Specialty Coffee Association) Community Lounge, where its purification systems supplied stable, high-quality water for espresso machines used by SCA members and coffee professionals from around the world. The lounge became an important networking and communication space for global coffee industry leaders and professionals during the event.
ANGEL showcased water filtration solutions designed for coffee shops, including the C11 Microfiltration Water Purifier and the R8-H Reverse Osmosis Water Purifier with TDS Controller. The solutions are designed to help coffee professionals achieve cleaner and more stable water while maintaining balanced mineral content for coffee extraction.
Through the exhibition, ANGEL demonstrated how professional water management can help coffee businesses improve beverage consistency, reduce maintenance caused by scale buildup, and enhance long-term operational efficiency. As more coffee and tea brands continue expanding internationally, water quality management is becoming an increasingly important part of commercial beverage operations.
To date, ANGEL has partnered with more than 30,000 foodservice stores worldwide, including internationally recognized brands such as KFC Indonesia, TOMORO COFFEE, and Haidilao. These collaborations reflect ANGEL's growing capability to support large-scale commercial food & beverage operations with reliable water solutions tailored to diverse market needs.
By participating in World of Coffee Bangkok, ANGEL further enhanced its visibility within the international coffee community while reinforcing its capability to deliver professional water solutions for specialty coffee applications worldwide. Looking ahead, ANGEL will continue driving innovation and refining its solutions to better support the evolving needs of the global foodservice industry.
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About ANGEL
Founded in 1987, ANGEL is committed to becoming a global leader in water purification and drinking water solutions through continuous innovation. Over the past three decades, the company has delivered safe, healthy, and thoughtfully designed water solutions to consumers worldwide.
ANGEL holds more than 10 internationally recognized certifications, including NSF, UL, TÜV, SGS, CSA, and HALAL, meeting standards for quality, safety, and environmental responsibility.
Angel Co., Ltd.