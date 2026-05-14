Three new Laguna Phuket developments – spanning lakeside living, golf-front design and Angsana-branded luxury – to be showcased at Fairmont Singapore on 23–24 May

Angsana Golf Residences Topaz

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2026 – Banyan Group Residences is bringing three of its most anticipated new residential launches to Singapore this month, with a two-day sales exhibition taking place at Fairmont Singapore, Orchard Room (4F) on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 May 2026, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. The event offers Singapore buyers a rare opportunity to explore and invest in some of Phuket's most compelling new addresses, with dedicated sales teams on hand for private consultations.The exhibitions follow a year of record residential sales for Banyan Group Residences, as growing numbers of global investors look to Phuket as a safe haven for capital - drawn by the island's political stability, strong rental yields, year-round lifestyle appeal, and the relative value it continues to offer against comparable markets. Demand has been particularly robust from buyers across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, with Singapore consistently ranking among the Group's top source markets worldwide.The three projects on show represent some of the most exciting new additions to Laguna Phuket – Asia's premier integrated resort destination – and span a range of living concepts, price points, and design inspirations, united by the hallmark quality and hospitality expertise of Banyan Group Residences, Asia's leading branded residential developer by volume."Singapore has long been one of our most important buyer markets, and we're delighted to be returning with what we believe is our strongest line-up yet," said Stuart Reading, Managing Director of Banyan Group Residences. "Whether you're looking for a holiday retreat, a permanent base in a world-class resort community, or a smart long-term investment, this exhibition offers something genuinely compelling. High-quality property in a prime location at Laguna Phuket still represents outstanding value compared to equivalent homes in Singapore or other major cities."Brand new blocks of Bellaguna Lake Residences will be revealed for the first time at the exhibition. Set beside a shimmering lake within Laguna Phuket – steps from Bang Tao Beach – the development takes its design cues from the sleek lines of a contemporary luxury yacht. Five elegantly elongated buildings feature dark wave-like façades and warm, light-filled interiors, with generous private terraces overlooking the lagoon. Residences include one- to three-bedroom condominiums and two- to three-bedroom penthouses with private rooftop pools, as well as a brand new category of two-bedroom residences with private pool.Bellaguna is Banyan Group Residences' newest residential brand, conceived specifically for premium year-round living outside of hotel inventory – yet fully supported by the Group's renowned hospitality management standards.Set on land that once formed part of Phuket's historic tin-mining landscape, Bellaguna Golf Residences draws its design identity from that heritage – soft horizontal lines and sculpted contours reinterpreted through a contemporary tropical lens. Low-rise buildings unfold amid lush gardens and a signature free-form pool, overlooking the fairways of the championship Laguna Golf Phuket course. A brand new block has also just been released for this project, which features a compact one-bedroom configuration, alongside one- to three-bedroom condominiums and two- to three-bedroom penthouses with private pools and sunset golf views.Inspired by the clarity and elegance of the topaz gemstone, Angsana Golf Residences Topaz comprises three gracefully curved low-rise buildings set within Laguna Phuket, with Sino-Portuguese design accents that subtly reference Phuket's cultural heritage. The development offers two- and three-bedroom residences and exclusive penthouses with private rooftop pools, all enjoying panoramic views of the golf course, mountains, and the Andaman Sea. A signature rooftop ring-shaped pool completes the picture.Banyan Group has recently launched, a residential rental and marketing platform created to support owners of branded residences across the Group's portfolio, while offering guests a professionally managed alternative to traditional home‑sharing platforms.Developed as a structured, hospitality-led rental ecosystem, Banyan Living enables private owners to generate income from their residences, while providing guests who rent the properties assurance of the design integrity and professional service standards associated with Banyan Group.Phuket continues to attract growing international interest as both a lifestyle destination and an investment market. Within Laguna Phuket, nationals of some 70 countries have chosen to make the resort community their home, drawn by year-round tropical living, world-class amenities, international schools, medical facilities, and a level of quality and security that is difficult to match elsewhere in the region.Banyan Group Residences anticipates launching up to USD 1 billion in new luxury residential projects in Phuket over the next two to three years, reflecting the Group's confidence in the market and the enduring strength of demand from international buyers.Prospective buyers are welcome to visit the exhibition at Fairmont Singapore, Orchard Room (4F), on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 May 2026, between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm. Private appointments can be arranged in advance by contacting the team directly.Hashtag: #BanyanGroup #BanyanGroupResidences #LagunaPhuket

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About Banyan Group

Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" – SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans more than 100 properties, over 140 spas and galleries, and 20-plus branded residences in over 20 countries. Comprising 12 global brands, including the flagship Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme with Banyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Management Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.



About Laguna Phuket

Laguna Phuket is Asia's premier integrated resort destination, set against the stunning backdrop of the Andaman Sea. Spanning over 1,000 acres, the resort features six luxury hotels, an award-winning 18-hole golf course, fine dining, luxury spas, and branded residences. Guests benefit from complimentary shuttle services, a cashless payment system, and access to world-class recreational and wellness facilities.



About Banyan Group Residences

Banyan Group Residences is the property development arm of leading hospitality pioneer Banyan Group, listed on the stock exchange of Singapore. With over 35 years of development experience and an impressive portfolio of residential brands to suit different lifestyles and budgets, it is Thailand's leading lifestyle property developer with a strong and increasingly international pipeline of projects. The Group's main residential brands include the flagship luxury Banyan Tree Residences, Angsana Residences, Dhawa Residences, Garrya Residences, Laguna Residences, Cassia Residences, Skypark, Laguna Lakelands, and Bellaguna.



Banyan Group Residences