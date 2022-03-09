Australia will declare devastating floods along its east coast a national emergency on Wednesday, local media reported, after weeks of rains left authorities struggling to rush food and essential supplies to the worst-hit areas.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, on a visit to the devastated town of Lismore in northern New South Wales state, will also pledge more financial support for people and businesses, reports said. Morrison's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The emergency declaration, which was set up after Australia's destructive 2019 bushfires, will give the federal government powers to cut red tape and deploy resources immediately, including more defence personnel.

Sydney has received nearly 900 mm (35 inches) of rain so far in 2022, or about 80 percent of its annual rainfall, official data showed, the wettest start to a year since records began.



