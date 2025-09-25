Stefan Buescher, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Lifestyle Group, stated: "This groundbreaking represents the perfect synthesis of Porsche Design's engineering and design excellence. Innovations like the Kinetic Move façade system, the X-Frame, the Crown and the exclusive Passion Spaces demonstrate our commitment to creating living spaces that reflect technical sophistication and innovative functionality. This architectural masterpiece broadens the Porsche brand's appeal by offering ultra-exclusive experiences."
Chanond Ruangkritya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ananda Development, said: "We are proud to bring this vision to life in Bangkok. Together, we are setting a new standard for luxury living in Asia, reinforcing Bangkok's position as a leading destination for global luxury real estate investment and creating a sophisticated living experience that celebrates the passions of our future residents."
Located on Sukhumvit 38, one of Bangkok's most prestigious addresses, the Porsche Design Tower Bangkok will feature 22 exclusive duplex and quadplex "Sky Villas" ranging from 525 to 1,135 square meters. The development showcases several revolutionary features that set new standards in luxury living:
- "Passion Spaces" – Private garages for luxury car collections, fully customizable into sophisticated entertainment spaces
- "The Kinetic Move" – An automated terrace system inspired by the iconic Porsche 911 Targa roof mechanism
- "The Crown" – A distinctive lighting signature, inspired by Porsche's iconic design, set to illuminate Bangkok's skyline
- "X-Frame" – An architectural feature inspired by Porsche's Mission R concept car and its stunning exoskeleton structure creating a unique visual signature and column-free building entrance
- "The Loop" – An innovative spiral access ramp enabling residents to drive vehicles to their Passion Space
For a private show suite viewing or sales inquiries regarding Porsche Design Tower Bangkok, please email sales@pdtowerbangkok.com or visit pdtowerbangkok.com.
About Porsche Design Tower Bangkok
The Porsche Design Tower Bangkok sets a new standard for ultra luxury living with its limited offering of just 22 exclusive residences. Located on Sukhumvit 38, one of Bangkok's most prestigious addresses, this groundbreaking project is the first of its kind in Asia and the third globally, following Miami and Stuttgart. Designed for ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking unparalleled exclusivity, the tower offers residents the perfect blend of serene living in the coveted Thonglor neighbourhood, with easy access to the city's most vibrant attractions and amenities. Among its standout features are the customizable "Passion Spaces"—private, in-unit garages that allow residents to showcase their prized car collections, creating a truly unique living experience.
Ananda Development