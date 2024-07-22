High-tech stage design creates a stunning visual feast as Asian popular singers gathered for three days of music passion

The TMEA 2024 was held at Galaxy Arena on Jul 19-21, the new cultural and entertainment landmark in Macau. 3D naked-eye technology made every detail on stage vivid and lifelike.

The event featured a two-day indoor music festival followed by a music awards ceremony, delivering lively interactions between fans and Asian stars.

Galaxy Macau Transforms into Macau's Summer Playground 2024

This summer, the Diamond Lobby at Galaxy Macau will feature giant experiential installations, offering guests a glimpse of the excitement at Grand Resort Deck and a chance to participate in a lucky draw to win prizes worth MOP 8 million.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 July 2024 - Galaxy Arena, Macau's newest and largest indoor arena, has consistently attracted top-tier domestic and international artists and production companies with its state-of-the-art facilities since its opening. This July, Galaxy Arena once again became the focal point for global music enthusiasts with the great success of the Tencent Music Entertainment Awards 2024 (hereafter referred to as "TMEA"). Taking place from July 19 to 21, the event featured a two-day indoor music festival followed by a music awards ceremony, delivering an unprecedented musical extravaganza. The star-studded lineup and lively interactions between fans and artists.Hosted by Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME"), TMEA was launched in 2019. In 2023, TME live, TME's live music platform, entered a three-year strategic partnership with Galaxy Arena, aiming to provide an unparalleled performance and experience for millions of enthusiasts through innovative stage design, music production, and immersive atmosphere. This year, TMEA moved its music festival indoors for the first time, offering fans a visual and auditory feast that combines cutting-edge technology and innovative artistry.With the theme "High Five. Music Drive," TMEA 2024 carried its mission to unite with millions of music fans, fostering beautiful emotions through music. The lineup for the music festival on July 19 featured over 20 groups of artists and musicians, including Awich, BOYHOOD, BOYNEXTDOOR, CHANYEOL, ILLIT, Chikada Rikimaru, NCT WISH, NMIXX, SUPER JUNIOR – D&E, VIIS and Fei Fei Wang, delivering captivating live performances. On the following day, artists such as BABYMONSTER, BoA, BOY STORY, Epik High, PERSES, Sunnee, Ikimono-gakari, VIVA, Yao Chen, ZEROBASEONE, SANTA and ØZI created a top-tier live show for the audience. The music awards ceremony on July 21 honored artists who made outstanding contributions in music creation, performance, and production over the past year, paying tribute to musical craftsmanship.Stage design was definitely another highlight of this year's TMEA. Audiences were captivated by the stunning 3D naked-eye effects and transparent LED ice screens, which created a futuristic music world. The main screen, resembling a pair of wings, opened and closed freely to form different stage effects, spanning the entire width of the arena for a layered visual experience. When lighting and images were projected through the transparent ice screens, it added a mysterious and fantastical touch to the stage.The production team utilized various mechanical structures to create a more dimensional 3D naked-eye space. This technology made every detail on stage vivid and lifelike, allowing the audience to enjoy vibrant 3D effects without any special equipment. The application of this technology not only enhanced the visual impact of the performances but also perfectly combined music and visual arts, offering a fresh sensory experience every moment.These effects were made possible by the state-of-the-art hardware facilities of Galaxy Arena. Spanning nearly 3,250 square meters and standing 28 meters tall, the venue offers high flexibility for event setup. Its advanced high-definition broadcast technology and unobstructed design provide a 360-degree audiovisual experience for the audience. The flexible suspension system, capable of supporting up to 140 tons, ensures a safe and worry-free event environment.Galaxy Arena has been actively supporting Macau's development as a "City of Performing Arts" by introducing diverse and impactful cultural and artistic events. This aligns with the Macau SAR government's "1+4" strategy, aiming to bring new growth drivers to Macau. The strategic partnership with TME live is a significant initiative in this endeavor. The three-day TMEA event attracted thousands of music enthusiasts from around the world, creating special memories for this summer at Galaxy Macau and showcasing the power of the "Tourism + Entertainment" integration.This summer, while attending the music festival at Galaxy Arena, visit Galaxy Macau, the ultimate summer playground, where every day feels like a holiday filled with luck and surprises. In the vast Diamond Lobby, one side features a dazzling surfing installation combining water curtains and light, showcasing the excitement of the Grand Resort Deck; the other side boasts a giant gashapon machine that gives away air tickets, hotel stays, luxury brand products, Grand Resort Deck annual passes for two, and more prizes totaling over MOP 8 million. Guests can simply register as Galaxy Ultimate members and spend MOP 300 or more, or present a valid hotel keycard or a ticket from Galaxy Arena or Broadway Theatre within the past 7 days, to participate in the lucky draw by September 1.Moreover, a variety of seasonal delicacies from around the world will perfume the air throughout the summer celebration. Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, the first restaurant outside Japan by Master Chef Masaaki Miyakawa—one of the elite few sushi chefs to earn three Michelin stars—offers an exceptional Japanese dining experience. Teppanyaki Shou at Raffles at Galaxy Macau, led by veteran Japanese chefs, also provides unique and exquisite Japanese cuisine.The 10th Malaysian Cultural and Food Festival will make a grand return from July 18 to 31, where guests can explore the charm of Southeast Asian art and culture at the exotic market in East Square, and savor authentic Malaysian flavors at the enticing dinner buffet at the Oasis of Galaxy Hotel. This summer, a series of new restaurants, including Waso Cafe—a popular Hong Kong-style cafe—will also make their grand debut at Galaxy Macau.Additionally, the "Eggspression - An Immersive Art Experience" exhibition and exclusive art-themed dining will add a unique artistic touch to the vibrant summer.This summer, Galaxy Macau will undoubtedly be the best playground for fun-filled adventures.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.



Galaxy Macau