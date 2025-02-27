Asian Agri is one of Indonesia's leading national private companies producing crude palm oil (CPO) since 1979. To date, Asian Agri manages 100,000 hectares of oil palm plantations and employs over 20,000 people. As a pioneer of the Indonesian Government's Smallholder Transmigration Core Plantation Program (PIR-Trans), Asian Agri has partnered with 30,000 plasma smallholders in Riau and Jambi who manage 60,000 hectares of oil palm plantations. Additionally, the company fosters partnerships with independent smallholders to bring positive impacts on their welfare and economic improvement. By implementing a zero-burning policy and sustainable plantation management practices, Asian Agri helps smallholders increase productivity, crop yields, supply chain traceability and supports them in obtaining certifications. Asian Agri's factories utilise state-of-the-art technology harnessing self-generated green energy to minimize greenhouse gas emissions. All business units under the umbrella of Asian Agri have obtained ISPO (Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil) certification. Currently, Asian Agri's core plantations in North Sumatra, Riau, and Jambi provinces, as well as plasma smallholders plantations in Riau and Jambi provinces, are 100% RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil) certified. Simultaneously, ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) has been achieved for all plantations owned by Asian Agri and its partner farmers. Asian Agri's success as one of the leading CPO producers has been internationally recognised with ISO 14001 certification for all its operations. The Learning Institute in Pelalawan, Riau, and the seedling center in Kampar, Riau, are also ISO 9001 certified. Furthermore, Asian Agri's research and development centre in Tebing Tinggi has been certified by the International Plant-Analytical Exchange at the WEPAL lab at Wageningen University in the Netherlands, ensuring high standards.

