Headquartered and listed in Singapore in 2021, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As at 31 December 2024, CLI had S$136 billion of assets under management, as well as S$117 billion of funds under management held via stakes in seven listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts and a suite of private real asset vehicles that invest in demographics, disruption and digitalisation-themed strategies. Its diversified real asset classes include retail, office, lodging, industrial, logistics, business parks, wellness, self-storage, data centres, private credit and special opportunities. CLI aims to scale its fund management, lodging management and commercial management businesses globally and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand Group's development arm. In 2025, CapitaLand Group celebrates 25 years of excellence in real estate and continues to innovate and shape the industry. As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions for Scope 1 and 2 by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.

An upcoming new landmark situated by the iconic West Lake in Hanoi's Tay Ho District, Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi will house 618 hotel rooms and serviced apartments, alongside with premium wellness amenities as well as a dining haven featuring over 10 diverse cuisines expertly crafted by Michelin-starred and world-renowned chefs. The venue will also feature a stunning sky bar, providing a perfect setting to unwind and take in breathtaking views.

Ascott Villas Riyadh will open as the brand's first all-villa hotel in Saudi Arabia come July 2025. Located near the financial hub at King Abdullah Financial Street, Ascott Villas Riyadh will offer a curated collection of villas, some equipped with private pools.

The newly signed Ascott Shenton Way Singapore is slated to be the brand’s second Ascott property within the central business district in Singapore - reinforcing the brand's dominance in the central business districts of gateway cities around the world.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.