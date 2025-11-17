With over 45 years of presence in the Greater Bay Area, our offices in Hong Kong, Macau, Shenzhen and Guangzhou work closely to deliver a wide arrange of local landmarks, such as the Hong Kong International Airport, Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, Macau LRT Seac Pai Van Line and Hengqin Line, DJI Sky City in Shenzhen and HKUST (GZ). In recent years, we have been helping to deliver some of the most challenging cross-border facilities and strategic cooperation zones to drive integration and long-term prosperity in the area. These include the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link Hong Kong section, Qianhai infrastructure consultancy and Hengqin New Area urban design. www.arup.com

