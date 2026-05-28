MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2026 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, is today hosting its Better Decisions Leadership Forum in Manila, bringing together senior business leaders to discuss how organisations can navigate from risk to resilience and growth in an increasingly complex environment. The invitation-only forum is taking place at the Fairmont Hotel in Makati.The event is expected to convene more than 70 C-suite and senior business leaders from top organisations across the Philippines for a closed-door exchange on managing economic, workforce, climate and operational pressures. By bringing together diverse perspectives, the forum aims to foster practical insights and strategies that help organisations navigate uncertainty, protect their businesses and drive sustainable growth.The program will be officially opened by Karl Hamann, CEO of Philippines for Aon, followed by a keynote from Andrew Jeffries, country director for the Asian Development Bank on the macroeconomic and geopolitical trends shaping the business environment.Notable speakers include Terence Williams, head of Commercial Risk in Asia Pacific for Aon, and other firm executives alongside external regional leaders, including Annacel Natividad, chief risk officer and sustainability head for Aboitiz Foods Group, and Raymond Martin Aguilar, vice president and head of risk and property management for Globe Telecom, Inc."This forum reflects a fundamental shift in how organisations are evolving their approach to risk," said Williams. "Across Asia Pacific, we are seeing a growing focus on using data and analytics to understand trade-offs, test scenarios and act with greater confidence. Bringing leaders together to share practical experience is critical to strengthening resilience while continuing to drive growth."A central feature of the forum will be a C-suite panel on adaptive leadership in a digital world, where senior leaders will share how they are balancing risk, resilience and growth, and the decisions shaping their organisations today. The session will be moderated by Irma Gaviola, head of Commercial Risk, Philippines for Aon.The program will include risk masterclasses focused on key enterprise exposures, including cyber and climate risks, exploring how organisations can quantify risk, strengthen resilience and design more effective risk transfer strategies.Participants will also be introduced to Aon's Risk Analyzers, an interactive environment where clients can experience a suite of analytics-led tools that support scenario testing and supports better risk capital decisions. The tools are designed to help organisations assess exposures and evaluate strategic choices in real time."The Philippines sits at the intersection of strong economic growth and increasing risk complexity, said Hamann. "This forum creates a space for candid dialogue and practical insights to help organisations navigate risk with greater clarity and confidence."The Better Decisions Leadership Forum is part of Aon's ongoing commitment to helping organisations turn insight into action – enabling more informed decision-making to protect and grow their business.Hashtag: #Aon

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Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.



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