DUBAI, UAE - African Media Agency - 11 March 2025 - In a significant recognition at the prestigious Aviation Achievement Awards 2025, ABL Aviation, part of ABL Corporation group, has been honored with not one, but two esteemed awards. The company proudly received the 'Aircraft Leasing Company of the Year' and the 'Innovative Aviation Finance Deal of the Year' accolades, securing its position as a leader in the aircraft leasing industry and marking a double win that highlights its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability.









David Taylor, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Middle East, based in ABL Corporation Dubai office, represented ABL Aviation at the event, expressing deep gratitude and outlining the firm's future-focused strategies after receiving the awards. "I am profoundly honored to receive these awards, on behalf of ABL aviation, which not only recognize our commitment to innovation and sustainability but also reinforce our role as a pioneering force in the aircraft leasing industry," Taylor commented. "This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work and our unwavering dedication to providing independent client-centric solutions", he added.





The ceremony, held in the vibrant city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, was attended by prominent figures from the travel and aviation sectors, celebrating achievements that push the boundaries of what is possible in aviation finance and leasing.





ABL Aviation's award for the Innovative Aviation Finance Deal of the Year was notably earned through a $400 million financing facility commitment to Embraer in support of E-Jet E2 program. Leveraging ABL's expansive investor network, innovative financial models, and expertise in closing complex cross-border transactions and Embraer's cutting-edge aviation technology and a delivery timeline which currently outpaces competitors by four-to-five years, this groundbreaking deal yields significant benefits for investors and airlines alike.





These recognitions celebrate ABL Aviation's remarkable achievements within the industry and its continuous investment in the region. "As we continue to expand our operations and enhance our service offerings, these awards fuel our motivation to innovate further and continue redefining the standards of our industry. We look forward to forging new paths and achieving greater successes in the years to come," said Ali Ben Lmadani, Founder and CEO of ABL Corporation.





The event was a celebration of ABL Aviation's current successes and a look forward to its bright future in a rapidly evolving global market. With a clear focus on sustainability and client satisfaction, ABL Aviation is set to continue its trajectory as the independent and global asset manager of choice for investors and airline partners globally.



ABL Aviation is an independent aircraft investment management firm, renowned for its excellence, innovation, and commitment to sustainability in the aviation leasing industry. As part of the ABL Corporation group, ABL Aviation specializes in delivering tailored, value-driven leasing solutions that align with the unique goals of its partners. With a strategic presence in Dublin, New York, Casablanca, Hong Kong, Dubai, and Tokyo, ABL Aviation combines global reach with unmatched agility, ensuring flexibility, transparency, and efficiency in every transaction. By 2024, the firm successfully completed 94 aircraft transactions and deployed $5.9 billion in capital, further solidifying its position as a trusted, innovation-oriented partner in aircraft leasing and investment management.

