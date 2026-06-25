Peak Showdown Against National Team Spotlights Innovation and Technology FriendshipHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 25 June 2026 - The robotics team from Aberdeen Technical School (ATS), ATS Robot, has shone brightly on the academic innovation and technology stage in recent years. The team has actively participated in top-tier competitions, such as the "International Youth Tech Olympics," the "Hong Kong Secondary School Robotics Competition," and the "Robofest BottleSumo Robotics Competition," earning numerous accolades.
This year, the team has made history once again. In the "Robofest Robotics Competition 2026 (Hong Kong District)," ATS Robot dominated the "BottleSumo Advanced Senior Division (Class C)," capturing both the Champion and First Runner-Up titles through their superb programming skills and exceptional mechanical design. As the Champion team secured Hong Kong's sole qualifying spot, they traveled to Lawrence Technological University in Detroit, USA, this May to represent Hong Kong in the World Finals.
Advancing to Detroit: Expanding International Horizons and Technical Exchange
Upon arriving in Detroit, USA, the ATS students immediately immersed themselves in intense preparation. Facing top emerging innovation talents from around the globe, the students showed no fear. They proactively stepped out of their comfort zones to engage in deep technical exchanges with the Chinese National Team and elite squads from other countries.
During the intensive preparation process, the ATS team and the National Team members learned from each other, sharing insights on robot structural optimization, sensor algorithms, and other fields. This vibrant academic brainstorming not only broadened the students' technological horizons but also fostered a deep comradeship with the National Team in a foreign land.
The Ultimate Showdown: ATS vs. China's National Team
On the day of the competition, ATS Robot relied on calm adaptability and flexible tactics to defeat formidable opponents from various countries, storming their way into the Grand Finale—where they faced none other than the Chinese National Team.
The final followed a "best-of-three" format. To win, a robot not only had to push its opponent over or out of the ring but also had to maintain its balance on the stage for a full 3 seconds, a requirement that severely tested stability and tactical programming.
Stepping Beyond the Arena: Exploring Tech and Culture
Beyond the competition, the students seized the opportunity to embark on a study tour of the United States:
- California Science Center: They witnessed awe-inspiring technological exhibits up close, including the Space Shuttle, and deeply explored cutting-edge fields such as aerospace, life sciences, and environmental ecology.
- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA): They toured the cutting-edge laboratories and emerging scientific research projects at the School of Engineering, further igniting their aspirations to dedicate themselves to scientific research.
- Hollywood Walk of Fame: They strolled down the famous avenue, experiencing the charm of American pop culture and creative industries.
Forging Ahead to Create Greater Glory
Aberdeen Technical School has always been committed to promoting STEAM education. The ATS Robot team's triumph at the World Championship, along with the deep friendship forged with the National Team, not only brings glory to the school but also writes a brilliant chapter for Hong Kong's youth innovation and technology community. Armed with valuable world-class competition experience and a global perspective, the team will continue to forge ahead on the road of innovation and technology to reach new heights.
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About Aberdeen Technical School
Founded in 1935 and managed by the Salesians of Don Bosco, Aberdeen Technical School is one of the few government-subsidized secondary schools in Hong Kong offering a boarding program. The school emphasizes holistic student development through a structured daily routine and communal living, encouraging students to "learn to study and learn to be", nurturing students to have a balanced academic development, STEM learning and personal growth.
Aberdeen Technical School