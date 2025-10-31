A Rare Offering: The Bülow Wine Collection at Auction — Over 1,800 Bottles of Exceptional Wine and Prestige Champagne

Founded in 1922, is one of Germany's leading art auction houses, renowned for its long-standing tradition and expertise in fine art, antiques, and collectibles. The company is based in Stuttgart, the capital of Baden-Württemberg, at the heart of Europe's cultural landscape. Every year, NAGEL conducts two major auctions devoted to art, antiques, and jewelry, as well as specialist sales in Modern and Contemporary Art, Asian Art , and other valuables. The firm is also highly regarded for its expertise in the liquidation of estates and collections, serving private and institutional consignors with professional guidance. With its experienced team and enduring commitment to quality, NAGEL continues to earn the trust of collectors worldwide, solidifying its status as an international marketplace for art and cultural heritage.

