To commemorate this milestone, ACPL hosted a gala dinner on 25th of May, where it unveiled its new corporate logo, symbolising the company's evolution and forward-looking vision. The refreshed logo reflects ACPL's continued commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and its role in enabling the future of global digital connectivity.
ACPL's operational strength is anchored by its fleet of purpose-built cable vessels and supporting assets. Today, the company operates three cable ships and one barge — ASEAN Restorer, ASEAN Explorer, ASEAN Protector, and its latest addition, ASEAN Challenger, which was inaugurated in 2024. With the addition of this vessel, ACPL is better positioned to deliver timely and reliable cable operations, supporting the rapidly growing demand for submarine cable infrastructure driven by the continued expansion of global data traffic, cloud services, and digital connectivity.
"Our 40th anniversary is not only a celebration of our past, but a commitment to our future," said Mr. Yue Meng Fai, Chief Executive Officer of ASEAN Cableship Pte Ltd. "The launch of our new corporate logo reflects our evolution as a company — one that is rooted in a strong heritage while continuously advancing towards the future. We will continue to safeguard our heritage of trusted operations, empower our people as a united team with resolute commitment to quality, enhance our fleet to remain reliable and innovative, and shape our future by leading the transformation of global connectivity in a responsible and sustainable way."
The anniversary event brought together industry partners, stakeholders and clients to commemorate ACPL's achievements and to mark the next chapter of its journey. Throughout the year, ACPL will commemorate this milestone through various initiatives that honour its legacy while reinforcing its dedication to responsible operations and long-term value creation.
With 40 years of trusted legacy, ACPL remains committed to connecting the world — resolutely, reliably and responsibly.
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ASEAN Cableship Pte Ltd (ACPL)
Established in 1986, ASEAN Cableship Private Limited (ACPL) is a leading provider of submarine cable installation, repair, and maintenance services in the Asia Pacific region. Headquartered in Singapore, ACPL was formed by a consortium of six prominent telecommunications entities from the original ASEAN member countries, reflecting strong regional cooperation across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. ACPL has built a strong reputation as a pioneer in submarine cable repair and maintenance, supporting critical telecommunications infrastructure under the Southeast Asia and Indian Ocean Cable Maintenance Agreement (SEAIOCMA), spanning from Djibouti to Guam and from Taiwan to Australia.
In addition to its repair and maintenance capabilities, ACPL is also an established submarine cable installer and integrator. Its services include main lay submarine cable installation and maintenance, shore-end landing and beach works, project management, offshore and diving support services, Universal Joint consumable supplies and jointing equipment, as well as engineering consultancy, site surveys, and desktop studies. ACPL remains committed to advancing submarine cable system installation and repair, delivering professional and reliable services to meet evolving customer needs and support a sustainable, connected future.
ASEAN Cableship Pte Ltd