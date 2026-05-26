Established in 1986, ASEAN Cableship Private Limited (ACPL) is a leading provider of submarine cable installation, repair, and maintenance services in the Asia Pacific region. Headquartered in Singapore, ACPL was formed by a consortium of six prominent telecommunications entities from the original ASEAN member countries, reflecting strong regional cooperation across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. ACPL has built a strong reputation as a pioneer in submarine cable repair and maintenance, supporting critical telecommunications infrastructure under the Southeast Asia and Indian Ocean Cable Maintenance Agreement (SEAIOCMA), spanning from Djibouti to Guam and from Taiwan to Australia. In addition to its repair and maintenance capabilities, ACPL is also an established submarine cable installer and integrator. Its services include main lay submarine cable installation and maintenance, shore-end landing and beach works, project management, offshore and diving support services, Universal Joint consumable supplies and jointing equipment, as well as engineering consultancy, site surveys, and desktop studies. ACPL remains committed to advancing submarine cable system installation and repair, delivering professional and reliable services to meet evolving customer needs and support a sustainable, connected future.

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