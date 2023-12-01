BUSINESS INNOVATOR is a multi-media platform for business information and marketing, utilizing videos and corporate interviews to introduce the latest developments, trends and new opportunities in various industries. It also provides the latest information on local and international financial affairs, innovation and technology, financial investment, and entrepreneurship. We invite not only well-known business leaders to share their business experience and unique insights but also welcome start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises to share forward-looking entrepreneurial ideas and innovative business models, aiming to provide companies of all sizes with recognition and promotion channels that cover multiple media platforms to help increase its visibility. BUSINESS INNOVATOR also regularly organizes large-scale events such as award ceremonies for outstanding companies and gatherings of business elites, allowing participants to directly interact with potential customers or partners to explore more business opportunities.

