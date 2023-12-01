Unleashing Potential, Embracing SuccessHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 December 2023 - With the aim of nurturing corporate innovation and inspiring elites from diverse industries to uphold the spirit of breakthrough and innovation, BUSINESS INNOVATOR organized the "2023 Most Innovative Solutions Award" to recognize companies and institutions that have made remarkable contributions and demonstrated unparalleled innovation across various industries. The awards ceremony and dinner were held at Hotel ICON in Tsim Sha Tsui, where a distinguished gathering of prominent political and business figures graced the event as officiators and presenters, to exchange exceptional and innovative business solutions for representatives from nearly a hundred companies, resulting in a lively and captivating atmosphere.
With the theme of "Unleashing Potential, Embracing Success", this year's BUSINESS INNOVATOR has carefully chosen 76 outstanding companies to be honoured with the Innovative Solutions Award, covering a wide range of industries, including professional services, information technology, art and culture, financial services, retail services, and more. Despite their diverse fields, all the award-winning companies share a common trait - they possess groundbreaking business solutions that propel their businesses forward.
During his speech at the award ceremony, Mr. Jingo Chan, Managing Director of BUSINESS INNOVATOR, stated, “Although Hong Kong has experienced different ups and downs in the past few years, with the innovative thinking of Hong Kong people, they can always come up with different innovative business solutions to address societal obstacles and generate new opportunities. This invaluable soft power bestows upon the city a realm of boundless possibilities within its business society.”
To mark the occasion, prominent political and business figures were invited as the officiant and award presenters of the award ceremony, including Dr. CHAN Pak Li, Bernard, JP, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Under Secretary of the Hong Kong Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, Mr. LU Chin Yung, Senior Manager, StartmeupHK, Sector Specialists Group, Invest Hong Kong, Ms. Ada Lin, Division Head, Innovation and Strategy, HSBC Commercial Banking, Dr. Edward Lam, Chairman, Hong Kong SME Development Federation, Mr. Kenneth Ngok, Vice President, Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association, Ms. Jessica Wong, Executive Director, Joint PR Consultants Limited and Ms. Fion Leung, Co-Founder & CEO, Time Auction.
The award ceremony was a resounding success and was honoured to receive support from organizations across various sectors, including HSBC Commercial Banking, Angel Investment Foundation, e-banner, Joint PR Consultants Limited and Time Auction.
Winners of “2023 Most Innovative Solutions Award” (in alphabetical order of companies)
|ABUS Hardware (Hong Kong) Limited
|The Most Excellent Professional Hardware Manufacturer of the Year
|AINHOA
|The Most Outstanding Additive-free Natural Skin Care Product Brand of the Year
|Alpha Guide
|The Best Online Psychological Counseling Service of the Year
|Astro Heart Limited
|The Best School of Animation and Visual Effects of the Year
|Bela Offices
|The Most Excellent Private Office Solution of the Year
|Birdie STEM Lab
|The Best STEM Education Centre of the Year
|Blisses Medical Clinic
|The Most Trusted Top Choice Healthcare Group of the Year
|BOXS
|The Best POS System Management Expert of the Year
|Brand Off Limited
|The Most Outstanding Integrated Second-Hand Luxury Brand Entreprise of the Year
|C & L Design Engineering Company Limited
|The Most Outstanding Commercial Kitchen Builder of the Year
|Cerebro Strategy Limited
|The Most Outstanding Construction Software Engineering Solutions of the Year
|Clover Wedding
|The Most Outstanding Professional Wedding Photography Service of the Year
|Cotton Painter Limited
|The Most Excellent Professional Gift Customization Service of the Year
|Dotink SMP
|The Most Outstanding SMP Scalp Tattoo Center of the Year
|East Gear (International) Corp Limited
|The Most Outstanding Professional Safety Equipment Solution of the Year
|ECOLAB LIMITED
|The Most Trusted Cleaning and Disinfection Program Provider of the Year
|Electronic Identity Display Limited
|The Best NFC Digital Name Card Solution Provider of the Year
|Everclean Environmental Services Limited
|The Most Outstanding Diversified Professional Environmental Services of the Year
|Fitwell Pro Engineering Limited
|The Most Outstanding One-stop Interior Design Engineering Service of the Year
|FormalWin Consultants Ltd.
|The Most Professional Quality Management Consultant of the Year
|Full Ztar International Limited
|The Most Innovative Brand Advocacy Consultant of the Year
|GCA Studio Limited
|The Best All-Round Interior Design Company of the Year
|Glam Me Up Limited
|The Most Outstanding Popular Weight Loss Specialty Store of the Year
|Global Education Group Limited
|The Best One-stop Overseas Study Centre of the Year
|Haneda Interiors Limited
|The Best Interior Design Proposal of the Year
|HOLO Physiotherapy Centre
|The Most Innovative Professional Physiotherapy Service of the Year
|Hong Kong Eastern Basketball Team
|The Most Outstanding Professional Basketball Team of the Year
|Hong Kong Observation Wheel and AIA Vitality Park
|The Best Diverse Health Activity Experience Space of the Year
|Hong Kong Post-Modern Orchestra Association
|The Most Outstanding Orchestra Education Association of the Year
|HUSTL. Entertainment Co. Limited
|The Best Diverse Creative Marketing Agency of the Year
|Hypthon Limited
|The Most Outstanding Integrated Digital Technology Solution of the Year
|Ian Sir English Team
|The Most Outstanding Professional English Education Tutor of the Year
|Imperial Chinese Medical Limited
|The Most Reputable Chinese Medical Centre of the Year
|Indigo x mYspace
|The Most Outstanding Creative Indigo Dyeing Art Studio of the Year
|ISPARK GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
|The Most Outstanding Security Technology Solutions of the Year
|KEENmates Limited
|The Most Excellent Corporate Marketing Solution of the Year
|Kevin Chan CLM HK Health Pro Limited
|The Best Osteopathic Therapist of the Year
|Key Locus Real Estate
|The Most Outstanding Comprehensive Overseas Real Estate Service of the Year
|Kinboy
|The Best Horse Racing App of the Year
|Kitfix Marine Engineering Limited
|The Best Yacht Engineering and Management Services of the Year
|Kwong Man Kee Group
|The Most Excellent Construction and Engineering Services of the Year
|LOJEL Limited
|The Most Outstanding High-Quality Luggage Specialty Store of the Year
|Mystic Island Winery
|The Most Reputable Winery Brand of the Year
|靚湯SOUPER
|The Most Quality Health Food Brand of the Year
|NAMELESS HONG KONG LIMITED
|The Best Comprehensive Business Brand Development Consulting Service of the Year
|New City Cleaning Service Company Limited
|The Most Outstanding Cleaning Service Provider of the Year
|Newpage Financial Press Limited
|The Most Reputable Financial Printing Service of the Year
|Novalearn
|The Most Outstanding STEAM Gamified Learning Platform of the Year
|Novel Experience Consultancy Limited
|The Most Outstanding Corporate Event Planning Solution of the Year
|Numstation Limited
|The Best Digital Accounting Service Provider of the Year
|OIYN Limited
|The Most Outstanding Architectural Design Consultancy Services of the Year
|Oriens Dental And Implant Centre
|The Trusted Professional Dental Service of the Year
|Pacific Care Limited
|The Best Innovative Dental Product Solutions Provider of the Year
|Post Tree Lifestyle Ltd.
|The Best One-Stop Tree Recycling and Processing Service of the Year
|ProSafe Group HK
|The Most Outstanding Biotech Dietary Supplement Brand of the Year
|Prudent Advisory Service Limited
|The Most Excellent Professional Enterprise Service Plan of the Year
|Rabbit Credit Limited
|The Most Outstanding AI Financial Solution of the Year
|Roctec Technology Limited
|The Best IoT Solution for Railway Operations of the Year
|Scholastic Chess
|The Most Outstanding Professional Chess Course Centre of the Year
|Selin Educational Institute Limited
|The Most Outstanding Educational Program Centre of the Year
|SMP OPPA STUDIO
|The Best Professional SMP Hair Tattoo Artist of the Year
|STELLAM
|The Best Local Fashion Brand of the Year
|Sunrise Child Development Company Limited
|The Most Excellent Children's Development and Training Service Center of the Year
|SUP Retail (Hong Kong) Limited
|The Most Outstanding Physical Bookstore and Online Retail Platform of the Year
|Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong
|The Best Integrated Science Technology Education Development Institute of the Year
|TH Global Enterprise Company Limited
|The Most Outstanding Fashion Trims and Accessories Manufacturer of the Year
|Three IC Limited
|The Most Outstanding Professional IT Solutions and Services of the Year
|TOPWAY MOVING COMPANY LIMITED
|The Best One-Stop Relocation Service of the Year
|Uni-China Group
|The Most Outstanding Business Management Service of the Year
|Union Imaging & Healthcheck Centre
|The Best Professional Medical Imaging and Healthcare Centre of the Year
|VDA Jewellery Limited
|The Best Quality Jewellery Supplier of the Year
|Vicon Construction Company Limited
|The Most Professional Construction Engineering Company of the Year
|Vstudio Limited
|The Best Interior Architectural Design Team of the Year
|Why Coffee HK
|The Best Home-Roasted Coffee Brand of the Year
|You2 Creative Limited
|The Best Building Block and Puzzle Art Development Workshop of the Year
|YUNNAN BAIYAO | Fung Wah (HK) Company
|The Most Outstanding Pure Natural Herbal Chinese Medicine Solution of the Year
About BUSINESS INNOVATOR
BUSINESS INNOVATOR is a multi-media platform for business information and marketing, utilizing videos and corporate interviews to introduce the latest developments, trends and new opportunities in various industries. It also provides the latest information on local and international financial affairs, innovation and technology, financial investment, and entrepreneurship. We invite not only well-known business leaders to share their business experience and unique insights but also welcome start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises to share forward-looking entrepreneurial ideas and innovative business models, aiming to provide companies of all sizes with recognition and promotion channels that cover multiple media platforms to help increase its visibility.
BUSINESS INNOVATOR also regularly organizes large-scale events such as award ceremonies for outstanding companies and gatherings of business elites, allowing participants to directly interact with potential customers or partners to explore more business opportunities.
