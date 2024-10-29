The Infocomm Media Development Authority (“IMDA”) leads Singapore’s digital transformation by developing a vibrant digital economy and an inclusive digital society. As Architects of Singapore’s Digital Future, we foster growth in Infocomm Technology and Media sectors in concert with progressive regulations, harnessing frontier technologies, and developing local talent and digital infrastructure ecosystems to establish Singapore as a digital metropolis. For more news and information, visit www.imda.gov.sg or follow IMDA on Facebook (IMDAsg) and Twitter (@IMDAsg).

The Singapore Media Festival, hosted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), proudly returns for its 11th edition as one of Asia’s premier international media industry platforms. From 28 November to 8 December 2024, Singapore will be the focal point for Asia’s media community, showcasing diverse media innovations, forging industry deals, and presenting Singapore’s world-class content. This year’s festival, themed “Make It Here,” aims to inspire the region's media talent to create, connect, and realise their visions. The event will bring together media professionals, industry leaders, creators, and consumers through the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF), Singapore Comic Con (SGCC), and Nas Summit Asia (NAS). For more information, please visit: www.imda.gov.sg/smf .

(From left to right - Nizar Salman, Head of Events at NAS Summit; Rurusama, Singapore cosplayer and content creator; Veronica Yong, Director, Business Development and Marketing at IMDA; Yvonne Tang, Cluster Director for Media Industry Cluster at IMDA; Phillson Rajan, Head of Labs, Beach House Pictures; Sylvia Chan, Travel Content Creator; Joyce Chua, Senior Project Manager, Asia TV and Forum & Market; Jeremy Chua, General Manager, Singapore International Film Festival; Paul Hendricks, Content and Marketing Manager, Singapore Comic Con)

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.