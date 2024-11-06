For the first time in Doha, the 8th edition of the World of Yachts Conference gathered leading marine experts from Qatar, the region, and around the world.



The exhibition was organised as a precursor to the Qatar Boat Show, which opens Wednesday at Old Doha Port, offering insights and discussions on the latest developments in the maritime industry.



The conference featured panel discussions on how yachting tourism is reshaping national identities and the dynamic relationship between tradition and innovation, exploring both opportunities and challenges in the maritime industry.



Organisers said the event at St Regis Doha achieved its mission of advancing global yachting development while raising awareness and interest in all facets of the maritime industry.



With a strong emphasis on evolving business practices, emerging markets, and new destinations, the conference showcased advancements and technological innovations in the maritime industry, highlighting sustainable practices and eco-friendly solutions shaping the industry's future.



Attendees discussed market trends while experts presented their take on growth opportunities.



The collaborative atmosphere fostered networking and inspired new partnerships to drive growth and innovation in maritime ventures across the globe.



This mission of advancing the maritime industry resonates deeply with Old Doha Port, which has transformed into a bustling tourist destination and positioned Qatar as a premier hub that celebrates its maritime heritage and rich seafaring traditions, all while embracing continuous innovation and purposeful impact.



Old Doha Port CEO Mohamed Abdulla al-Mulla, also the chairman of the Organising Committee of the Qatar Boat Show 2024, inaugurated the conference with his opening speech.



“The World of Yachts Conference has brought a rare opportunity to Qatar, allowing us to exchange views and experiences and inspire one another within the marine industry. At Old Doha Port, we are excited to support this unique gathering of global expertise, driving forward both tradition and innovation in the maritime industry. Together, we are fostering partnerships that will propel the future of yachting and marine tourism across the region and beyond,” al-Mulla said.



Ibrahim Farhat, managing director of the World of Yachts Group, said: “This event marks a transformative moment in the yachting world, opening new doors and creating exciting opportunities for growth and innovation in the region. We look forward to showcasing Qatar’s unique maritime heritage and contributing to the industry’s vibrant future.”



Gulf Craft chairman Mohammed Hussein al-Shaali said: “I believe that this conference covered numerous aspects of yacht making in the region and in Qatar."



By hosting the inaugural edition of the Qatar Boat Show from November 6 to 9, Old Doha Port is drawing attention to Qatar’s rich coastal roots and boosting the local economy through tourism.



By attracting over 20,000 visitors and more than 450 marine brands, the event showcases Qatar’s capacity to host large-scale, internationally relevant events, reinforcing its status as a leading destination for maritime tourism

