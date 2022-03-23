DUBAI- The World Government Summit (WGS2022) will organise 15 global forums, including six new forums, tasked with tackling the threats emerging from volatile financial markets and new virtual worlds as society recovers from the unprecedented disruption of the pandemic.

The list of forums includes several firsts for the Summit, including the Global Metaverse Forum, the Global Crypto Forum, and the Cybersecurity in Aviation Forum. The inaugural Investopia summit, the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders and the Arab Government Administration Forum will also appear on the WGS stage for the first time.

The other nine forums set to feature at the two-day event include the Climate Change Forum, the Global Health Forum, the Global Energy Forum, the SDGs in Action, the Women in Government Forum, the Government Services Forum, and the Gender Balance Forum, the Forbes 30 Under 30 Forum and the TIME 100 Gala.

WGS2022 will take place on 29th-30th March at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation, said, "The launch of these global forums as part of the Summit’s main activities achieve the event's goal to identify and highlight the most important global trends in vital sectors, and to inform policies, strategies, and plans that advance the preparedness and adaptability of governments for the next stage of development."

He added, "WGS presents an innovative way of enhancing governments’ readiness for the future, based on the human capacity for foresight and proactiveness, and leveraging advanced technology to build a new generation of governments capable of innovating tools to rapidly respond to changes, overcome challenges, and adapt to unexpected factors with contingencies."

Al Gergawi noted that the Summit is a comprehensive forum that helps governments and international organisations anticipate the future and develop practical, science-based solutions across all sectors.

He added, "WGS has consolidated its position as the most prominent global gathering on the agendas of decision-makers in more than 190 countries, which shapes the future of governments, creates solutions to future challenges, and boosts collaboration and integration between governments, the public and the private sector, countries, and communities."

During the first Global Metaverse Forum, world-renowned technologists and futurists at WGS2022 will explore the potential of the new Internet era – Web 3.0. The forum will highlight features of the Metaverse in offering a parallel digital world with unlimited potential.

The Global Crypto Forum will focus on boosting global efforts to adopt digital currencies alongside an ecosystem for its use, both regionally and globally. The forum, which will be held for the first time during WGS, will highlight the need to develop a global system that regulates the uses of digital currency, while setting clear priorities for governments and the private sector regarding the effective use of blockchain technologies while promoting the uses of cryptocurrency.

The Women in Government Forum offers a space for global dialogue on women leadership in the public sector, and puts a spotlight on women leaders as they discuss how to advance women’s inclusion and enablement in government.

The Arab Government Administration Forum organised in partnership with the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO), part of the Arab League, will host a high-level meeting convening public service ministers and hold roundtable talks with 60 Arab government figures, bringing together representatives from international organisations, primarily, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, United Nations Development Program, and United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia.

The WGS will hold the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, the first edition of the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, organised by the Arab Youth Center, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

In partnership with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the Cybersecurity in Aviation Forum will discuss the future of aviation, new travel concepts and how governments and the private sector are integrating cybersecurity measures into global policies to enhance the sustainability of the aviation industry.

WGS is holding the first-ever Investopia summit in partnership with the UAE’s Ministry of Economy, to discuss and facilitate investment opportunities. It will be the starting point to launch 100 opportunities for international investments in partnership with top 50 global innovators.

The Climate Change Forum aims to explore the roadmap and economic opportunities to accelerate and scale the transition to a net-zero future. The World Government Summit convenes global leaders and experts to start an urgent, unprecedented, systemic change to reach net zero emissions by 2050 in order to avert the worst impacts of climate change on people and nature.

The WGS will host "TIME 100 Gala" in partnership with TIME Magazine, as the first international event in the Museum of the Future. The Gala will convene thought leaders, experts, as well as global influencers as a new expansion of the Time 100 list of the World’s most influential people.

The TIME 100 is a community of leaders started in 1999 that has developed to become a global franchise in creating a positive impact on the world.

The Global Health Forum, organised in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), will discuss prospects of 2022, transformations in societies, technological advances post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Global Energy Forum, organised in partnership with the Atlantic Council focuses on renewable energy, and the importance it hold to mitigate climate change on the road to a net zero future.

In the WGS 2022, more than 4,000 senior government officials, experts and private sector leaders will participate in exploring the future of governments across more than 110 interactive sessions and panels across the three days.