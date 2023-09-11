NEW DELHI — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received a warm ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's House) in New Delhi, marking the commencement of his official visit following his participation in the 18th G20 Leaders' summit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended a gracious welcome to the Saudi Crown Prince at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman then conducted an inspection of a combined defense services Guard of Honor.

In a brief statement, Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated India on its successful G20 presidency. He said: "Well done India. a lot of announcements have been made that will benefit both our countries, the G20 countries and the whole world. So I want to say to India well done, and we will work to create a great future for both countries".

The Saudi Crown Prince arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit on Saturday, extending his stay after the G20 Summit for his state visit.

Following the ceremonial reception, Prince Mohammed held bilateral talks with Modi at Hyderabad House.

Later in the day, the Saudi Crown Prince and the Indian Prime Minister co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council, which took place at the same venue.

