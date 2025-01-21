RIYADH — Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb affirmed that Saudi Arabia's participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, underscores its steadfast commitment to shaping the global dialogue on travel and tourism as key drivers of economic growth and cultural exchange.



“Participation in Davos provides Saudi Arabia an opportunity to amplify its achievements through collaboration with global leaders, strengthen public-private partnerships, and reinforce its role as a hub for international cooperation,” said Al-Khateeb, a member of the Saudi high level delegation attending the WEF in Davos.



Speaking to the Saudi Press Agency, Al-Khateeb highlighted that tourism is a central focus at this year’s forum, with Saudi Arabia showcasing its achievements and fostering partnerships to drive the sector’s global growth.



He emphasized that Saudi Arabia's tourism sector is experiencing unprecedented expansion under Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program, positioning the Kingdom as a leading global destination with an ambitious goal of welcoming 150 million tourists annually.



The minister noted that tourism currently contributes 5 percent to Saudi Arabia's GDP, with projections to double to 10 percent by 2030. This growth is fueled by strategic investments in groundbreaking projects such as the Red Sea Project, Diriyah, and Qiddiya, alongside numerous private-sector initiatives enhancing tourism across the Kingdom. He stressed that Saudi Arabia is leveraging its natural and cultural assets to establish a global benchmark for tourism-led economic development.



Al-Khateeb also highlighted tourism's vital role in the global economy, citing the 2023 Economic Impact Report (EIR) by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), which revealed that the global travel and tourism sector contributed 9.1 percent to global GDP—a 23.2 percent increase from the previous year.

