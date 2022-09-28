The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of operational and training rounds for M1A2 Abrams tanks to Kuwait in a deal valued at up to $250 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The Pentagon said the Kuwaiti government had requested to buy the ammunition and related equipment, and the proposed sale would improve Kuwait's ability to meet current and future regional threats.

The equipment would provide Kuwait with the ability to deter and defend against land-based threats, and help protect border regions and key land-based infrastructure, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The proposed sale would not require the assignment of any additional U.S. government or contractor representatives to Kuwait, nor would it have any adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness, the Pentagon added.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified the U.S. Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The Pentagon said General Dynamics Corp was the prime contractor for the proposed sale.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Sandra Maler)