MUSCAT, SEPT 23

A UK-based startup acclaimed for its pioneering ‘plastic waste-to-hydrogen’ technology has announced a partnership with an Omani firm to support the rollout of its innovative solution in the Sultanate of Oman.

London-based Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) said its agreement with Shahab Ahmed and Mohamed al Mir — who have a presence in Oman’s renewable energy, environmental solutions and data services sectors — will help international companies and industries decarbonise their operations through the deployment of this technology.

At the heart of Hydrogen Utopia’s solution is plasma-enhanced gasification technology developed and patented by InEnTec, a US-based company. InEnTec’s technology enables the processing of virtually any type of waste — including hazardous and composite materials — and its conversion into clean hydrogen and other reusable outputs.

Hydrogen Utopia says its plants, based on InEnTec’s technology, can transform non-recyclable mixed plastic waste and complex waste streams (such as used tyres, PFAS-contaminated materials and wind turbine blades) into carbon-free fuels, new materials, or distributed renewable heat. The company also operates across the full value chain, from producing energy for local communities from non-recyclable waste to selling syngas, hydrogen, electricity and heat to end users.

In particular, the ‘waste-to-hydrogen’ solutions will be targeted at steel and cement producers, among other industries, in Oman. These solutions are designed to reduce waste, deliver low-carbon energy and enable on-site hydrogen production at scale — thereby supporting Oman’s broader sustainability agenda.

Welcoming the partnership in Oman, Aleksandra Binkowska, CEO of Hydrogen Utopia, commented: “We've secured another strong partner in the GCC region, giving HUI a trusted local ally with deep government ties and hands-on experience in energy, waste and industry. Oman is a great fit for InEnTec's Plasma Enhanced Melter technology, especially in steel and cement, where there is strong demand for solutions that cut waste and emissions. This MoU marks a significant step forward in our global growth and environmental mission”.

