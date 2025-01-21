UAE: Emirates NBD Research projected that the headline UAE GDP growth will strengthen to 5% in 2025, according to its recent report.

The estimated GDP growth is attributable to oil and non-oil sectors expanding at the same pace.

Meanwhile, Dubai's GDP growth is forecast at 3.7% this year, up from an estimated 3.2% in 2024.

Easing oil production curbs will support the oil sector while expansionary budgets, major project works, and lower interest rates will give non-oil activity a boost a boost in 2025.

Emirates NBD Research further forecasts that price growth will slow to an average 2.8% year-on-year (YoY), with transport set to remain a drag on the headline measure but housing remaining the key driver.

It is worth noting that the research portal recently summarised the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for the top MENA countries.

