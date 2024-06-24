UAE: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) expects the country's GDP to growth at 3.90% in 2024 before accelerating to 6.20% in 2025.

Non-oil GDP growth is projected to remain robust at 5.40% in 2024 and 5.30% in 2025, with hydrocarbon expanding 0.30% then 8.40%, according to the CBUAE’s latest economic review.

The UAE achieved a budget surplus of AED 85.60 billion, or 4.50% of GDP, last year.

The country’s GDP grew 4.30% during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023.

In May 2024, the UAE’s seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) remained unchanged at 55.30.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

