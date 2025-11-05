THREE60 Energy has announced a major step in its Middle Eastgrowth strategy with the acquisition of Total Vision (TV), amultidisciplinary engineering and project management services provider in AbuDhabi, UAE.

The acquisition marksa st milestone in THREE60’s long-term growth strategy, positioning the companyto better serve clients across the Middle East’s rapidly evolving energylandscape - from traditional oil and gas projects to emerging sectors such ascarbon capture and storage and renewable energy.

The move alsostrengthens THREE60’s regional footprint following the opening of its new UAEheadquarters in Abu Dhabi, which serves as a strategic hub for its expanding portfolio of energy transition and engineering projects across the widerregion.

Through theacquisition, THREE60 gains a fully integrated engineering and projectmanagement delivery organisation from Total Vision, securing a robust pipelineof ongoing and future projects, alongside deep local market expertise -providing an immediate platform for accelerated regional integration andgrowth.

Walter Thain, CEO ofTHREE60 Energy, said: “This acquisition builds on the foundations we’veestablished in the UAE, with Abu Dhabi providing a strong base for ourcontinued growth across the Middle East. It combines Total Vision’s localexpertise and reputation with THREE60’s global capability and financialstrength, enabling us to deliver broader and more integrated services thatfurther strengthen our position in one of the world’s most dynamic energymarkets.

“The Middle East ispivotal to our long-term strategy - a region defined by major investment,industrial diversification, and a clear commitment to wider energy solutions.Deepening our presence here ensures we can support customers across the fullenergy lifecycle, from traditional oil and gas to renewables and carboncapture.

“In addition, we wouldlike to extend our thanks to Asend Capital, who acted as the exclusive M&Aadvisor on this transaction.”

Chetan Pathania,Founder and Managing Director of Total Vision, said: “Joining THREE60Energy marks an exciting new chapter for Total Vision. We share the samecommitment to technical excellence, safety, and delivering value to ourclients. Becoming part of a global organisation with complementary expertiseallows us to expand our capabilities, take on larger and more complex projects,and create greater opportunities for our people and clients across the region.”

