DUBAI: Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia, has discussed in a meeting with an official delegation from the UAE government, the progress in the implementation of the bilateral agreement on government modernisation signed by the two governments last May.

The agreement was aimed at enhancing knowledge exchange, sharing successful experiences, building the capacity of government cadres, and adopting best practices in government work.

The meeting touched on the progress of bilateral cooperation in the areas of government modernisation, what the two governments have achieved within three months of its launch, ways to activate the ten major areas of cooperation, and accelerating work to implement joint initiatives and projects related to them.

Ana Brnabić emphasised that Serbia and the UAE share visions and priorities for the future, in the areas of digitisation, investment in education, research and development, science, and everything that can help Serbia become an innovation-based nation.

She said that the exchange of experiences and knowledge with the UAE is of great importance to strengthening Serbia's stature in the fields of research, science, education, and innovation, praising the distinguished level of relations between the two countries.

For his part, Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, stressed the UAE government's keenness to boost international cooperation aimed at exchanging and sharing successful government knowledge, expertise and experiences.

He said that the meeting with the Serbian Prime Minister touched on what has been achieved since the signing of the bilateral cooperation agreement in government modernisation, and the organisation of about 20 workshops in the past three months in which hundreds of government employees participated, and witnessed the completion of more than a thousand training hours.

The UAE delegation held a number of meetings with officials in the Serbian government, in addition to tours and knowledge visits to a number of government agencies and institutions.

On 12th May, 2022, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister witnessed the signing of a bilateral cooperation agreement in government modernisation between the two countries by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia.

The agreement focuses on ten major areas of cooperation, to ensure readiness for the future and find innovative solutions to related challenges. These areas include digital government, digital economy, science and innovation, government capacity building, government accelerators, business incubators, creative industries, tourism, education, programming and AI.